The knockout stage draws for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League will take place Monday, and all of the matchups will be announced live on CBS All Access and CBS Sports HQ. The two competitions concluded their group stage play last week, as 16 teams advanced in the Champions League, and 32 teams are still alive in the Europa League -- including eight third-place finishers who will join from UCL. Monday's draw could feature many enticing round of 16 matchups in the Champions League, with Bayern Munich-Barcelona and Liverpool-Atletico Madrid among the possibilities.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday's draws, including live stream information and possible knockout stage matchups.
Champions League, Europa League draws
- Time: 6 a.m. ET (Champions League); 7 a.m. ET (Europa League)
- Date: Monday, Dec. 14
- Place: House of European Football - Nyon, Switzerland
- Live stream: CBS All Access and CBS Sports HQ
What are the possible Champions League matchups?
The eight group winners in the Champions League will face the eight runners-up in the round of 16. Teams cannot face teams from their own country. Here is each team's list of possible round of 16 opponents:
- Bayern Munich (5): Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona
- Real Madrid (4): Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, RB Leipzig
- Manchester City (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
- Liverpool (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
- Chelsea (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
- Borussia Dortmund (5): Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Barcelona
- Juventus (5): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, RB Leipzig
- PSG (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid (6): Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG
- Borussia Monchengladbach (5): Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus, PSG
- Porto (7): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG
- Atalanta (6): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG
- Sevilla (6): Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG
- Lazio (6): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG
- Barcelona (6): Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG
- RB Leipzig (5): Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus
What about Europa League?
The 32 teams in UEL are split into two pots: 16 seeded teams (group winners and four third-place UCL sides with the most points in group stage play) and 16 unseeded teams. Here's the breakdown:
Seeded teams
AC Milan
Arsenal
Ajax
Club Brugge
Dinamo Zagreb
Hoffenheim
Leicester
Leverkusen
Manchester United
Napoli
PSV Eindhoven
Rangers
Roma
Shakhtar Donetsk
Tottenham
Villarreal
Unseeded teams
Antwerp
Benfica
Braga
Red Star Belgrade
Dynamo Kiev
Granada
Krasnodar
LOSC Lille
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Molde
Olympiacos
Real Sociedad
Salzburg
Slavia Praha
Wolfsberg
Young Boys
When will the knockout rounds start?
The European competitions return in February. The first legs in the Champions League will take place on Feb. 16/17 and Feb. 23/24 before the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17. Meanwhile, in the Europa League, the round of 32 will take place Feb. 18 (first legs) and Feb. 25 (second legs).