The knockout stage draws for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League will take place Monday, and all of the matchups will be announced live on CBS All Access and CBS Sports HQ. The two competitions concluded their group stage play last week, as 16 teams advanced in the Champions League, and 32 teams are still alive in the Europa League -- including eight third-place finishers who will join from UCL. Monday's draw could feature many enticing round of 16 matchups in the Champions League, with Bayern Munich-Barcelona and Liverpool-Atletico Madrid among the possibilities.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's draws, including live stream information and possible knockout stage matchups.

Champions League, Europa League draws

Time: 6 a.m. ET (Champions League); 7 a.m. ET (Europa League)

6 a.m. ET (Champions League); 7 a.m. ET (Europa League) Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14 Place: House of European Football - Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football - Nyon, Switzerland Live stream: CBS All Access and CBS Sports HQ

What are the possible Champions League matchups?

The eight group winners in the Champions League will face the eight runners-up in the round of 16. Teams cannot face teams from their own country. Here is each team's list of possible round of 16 opponents:

Bayern Munich (5): Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona

Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, RB Leipzig Manchester City (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund (5): Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Barcelona

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, RB Leipzig PSG (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona

What about Europa League?

The 32 teams in UEL are split into two pots: 16 seeded teams (group winners and four third-place UCL sides with the most points in group stage play) and 16 unseeded teams. Here's the breakdown:

Seeded teams

AC Milan

Arsenal

Ajax

Club Brugge

Dinamo Zagreb

Hoffenheim

Leicester

Leverkusen

Manchester United

Napoli

PSV Eindhoven

Rangers

Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham

Villarreal

Unseeded teams

Antwerp

Benfica

Braga

Red Star Belgrade

Dynamo Kiev

Granada

Krasnodar

LOSC Lille

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Molde

Olympiacos

Real Sociedad

Salzburg

Slavia Praha

Wolfsberg

Young Boys

When will the knockout rounds start?

The European competitions return in February. The first legs in the Champions League will take place on Feb. 16/17 and Feb. 23/24 before the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17. Meanwhile, in the Europa League, the round of 32 will take place Feb. 18 (first legs) and Feb. 25 (second legs).