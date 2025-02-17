It is officially time for teams to win or go home in the UEFA Champions League this week, when the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs will take place – and at least one European champion will face an early exit.

Six teams enter this week's action with only a one goal lead, including Champions League winners Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, meaning the stakes are high when teams hit the pitch. That's especially true in Madrid, where the reigning champions will take on Manchester City in this week's most anticipated matchup. Bayern's first leg victory over Celtic does not necessarily mean it's a sure thing that they will advance, either, considering the German side's surprising vulnerabilities that were on display in the last week.

Before the action begins, here are a batch of picks and predictions from the CBS Sports team.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Tuesday's Champions League slate

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Atalanta vs. Brugge 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1 1-0 Benfica vs. AS Monaco 2-1 0-1 (Monaco on pens) 2-0 1-1 2-0 Bayern Munich vs. Celtic 2-0

3-1 3-0 3-0 1-0 AC Milan vs. Feyenoord 1-1 1-1 2-0 2-1 1-1

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic

Player to watch: Dayot Upamecano – The French center back has a reputation for enormous quality and calamitous mistakes. Of late Upamecano is marking games with much less of the latter, looking like a robust defender who can be trusted to avoid any damaging ricks. Still, it only takes a moment to change that… and turn this tie on its head. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Harry Kane – This is one of those games where the English striker doesn't miss. The former Tottenham player is having a very solid season with 29 goals scored in the 30 games he's played in all competitions. After scoring in the first leg of the playoffs last week in Glasgow, we can expect him to be on the scoresheet this week as well. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Bayern 3, Celtic 1 -- Although the Germans were fortunate a few times in the first leg, they should get the job done here with minimal fuss. The Scottish giants will be looking for an early goal to put their hosts under pressure, but this one should ultimately go Bayern's way. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Harry Kane to score and Bayern Munich to lead at halftime (-101) -- Looking to get off to a fast start at home, there's no surprise that Bayern's attack will funnel through Kane, who can't be stopped by any team in the world right now. But Kane just to score isn't at what I'd consider a playable number, so adding the Bayern halftime result from a quick start brings things to a more appealing number. -- Chuck Booth

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord

Player to watch: Mike Maignan – It has not been the best time for the France international lately, his clumsy near post effort in last week's first leg hardly the first error he has committed lately. In an away goal era that mistake and Milan's failure to score could be costly. Even now, he has amends to make. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Santiago Gimenez – The Mexican striker had a good start at the Italian club after the Rossoneri signed him from this same Feyenoord in the January transfer window. Gimenez has already scored two goals in the two Serie A games he's played against Empoli and Hellas Verona, but he's now called to make the difference also against his former team. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Milan 1, Feyenoord 1 -- The Italians face an uphill task after last week's narrow defeat, so do not be surprised to see a tight encounter. If The Dutch outfit score then it will be extremely difficult for the Rossoneri to pull this one out of the fire, but there is always a chance if Milan strike first that they could flip this one on its head. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Both teams to score (-128) -- Milan's defense has left much to be desired this season and in what will be a tense clash, both teams will be out to shoot early and often in what could be an open affair in Milan. We already saw in the first leg how Milan can give away a goal and even in their home stadium, Feyenoord will be able to capitalize on mistakes in the second leg as well. -- Chuck Booth

Wednesday's Champions League slate

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry PSG vs. Brest 1-0 2-1 3-0 2-0 2-0 PSV vs. Juventus

2-1 (PSV on pens) 1-1 1-1 1-2 1-1 Real Madrid vs. Manchester City 2-2 1-1 2-2 2-1 2-1 Dortmund vs. Sporting CP

2-1 1-0 2-0 2-0





Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Player to watch: Omar Marmoush – Having been surprisingly absent from the XI in the first leg, the weekend's hattrick hero will surely start in the Santiago Bernabeu. He'll offer just what City missed in that game, where five attacking midfielder options combined for just three shots. Events at the Etihad proved Erling Haaland can't do it all himself. Marmoush can share the burden. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Jude Bellingham – After a disappointing weekend where he received a red card against Osasuna after offending the referee, Jude Bellingham is called to react in one of the most important games of the season against Manchester City. While it's likely the Englishman will miss some games in the Spanish league, the game against the side coached by Pep Guardiola is the perfect chance to forget what has happened over the weekend in Spain. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Real 1, City 1 -- It very nearly finished level last week before Real did what they do best. This one could see Pep Guardiola and his City outfit raging against the dying of the light and possibly leading the game at some point, but ultimately the defending European champions should do enough to see things through and advance. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Kylian Mbappe to score (-105): Already finding the back of the net with a shin-tastic finish in the first leg, another goal could be enough to send Real Madrid through to the last 16. Given City's defensive issues, Mbappe will have space to exploit and now that he's growing into his role at Real Madrid, the goals will follow. -- Chuck Booth

PSV vs. Juventus

Player to watch: Joey Veerman – PSV aren't going to keep a clean sheet (even against Juventus) so they're going to have to overwhelm Juventus in attack. That means a big performance from the midfielder who leads this team in expected assists per 90 Champions League minutes while putting up nearly two and a half shots. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Randal Kolo Muani – The impact of the French striker has been outstanding at the club as the former PSG player has already scored five goals in his first five games played for Juventus, and also provided a key assist against Inter to Francisco Conceicao. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: PSV 1, Juve 1 -- The Serie A giants lead 2-1 and that one-goal advantage could ultimately make the difference in qualifying for the round of 16. Juve are more of an attacking threat since the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, so do not be surprised if they notch the goal they need to make it through. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Juventus to win (+190) -- While going to the Netherlands is never an easy fixture, this is a line that does slightly confuse me considering the form that Juventus are in. Draw no bet is a safer way to play this since Juventus don't have to win, but with Randal Kolo Muani and Weston McKennie both stepping up when needed, Juventus will be able to leg out a result away from home. -- Chuck Booth

Knockout phase playoffs TV schedule

