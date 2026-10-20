Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League league phase is absolutely stacked. Tuesday in Paris, PSG poured it on late to top Barcelona 4-2, in a battle of two of the best attacks in Europe.

Wednesday's headliner isn't far behind: Arsenal at Bayern. The Gunners come in perfect, while Bayern are still annoyed about dropping points in Norway last time out to Viking. The Allianz Arena under the lights is where we find out if Arsenal are the real deal this year, looking to get back to the Champions League final in the spring.

There's a lot more on the card. Manchester United go to Como, a trip that looks a lot trickier than it would have a few years ago. Inter, still without a point, can't afford anything but a win at home to Shakhtar.

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Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Wednesday's Champions League schedule

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Como vs. Man United 1-2 3-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 Lille vs. Galatasaray 2-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 1-1 Sporting CP vs. LASK 3-0 3-1 2-0 3-0 1-0 Betis vs. Feyenoord 2-0 1-1 2-0 2-1 0-2 Inter vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 0-0 2-2 1-1 0-0 2-2 Aston Villa vs. Viking 3-0 2-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 Club Brugge vs. Lens 1-1 1-0 2-1 2-1 1-1 Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 3-0 3-2 3-1 3-1 2-0

Game of the day: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

Player to watch: Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal: There might not be any Michael Olise to worry about but Lennart Karl proved last time these two met that he can pose quite the challenge for Arsenal, who are going to need to elegantly find the balance between attacking punch and holding firm against the superstars that Bayern do still have at their disposal. Calafiori tends to be critical to that and will look to repeat his game-changing cameo from last season's league phase across a full 90. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: Over the weekend, the English striker scored his 102nd goal in 100 games played in the German Bundesliga, the most by any player in the league's history after a century of appearances, breaking the record of Timo Konietzka with Borussia Dortmund of 72 goals in 100 matches played. A record that existed for more than 50 years. The former Tottenham player scored three goals so far in the opening two Champions League matches as well and this week he will face his former rival club, Arsenal, at the Allianz Arena. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1, Arsenal 1: This is a meeting of tactical foils, the contrasts in approach setting up for a fascinating watch on Wednesday. Their varying styles might cancel each other out, though -- Bayern are just the type of team to seize a rare opportunity in front of Arsenal's goal, all while being just the type of team that might offer any opponent a gift at the other end of the pitch. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Draw (+280): It's a clash between two evenly matched teams, and it's also one that no one needs to win, which is where a draw comes in. Bayern will need to push for a result more than Arsenal after their draw against Viking, but the Gunners' defense is so stout it's tough to see a world where they concede clear chances here. -- Charles Booth