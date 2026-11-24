Matchday 5 is here, and the Champions League league phase's second half means four games are left to lock in spots in the knockouts. Just four games in, there's still room to do enough to advance or enough time to come up short. Drop a couple more points and that top-eight bye turns into two more games in the playoff round for teams like Liverpool and Manchester City who are just inside the top eight. For sides such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter, finding their footing will be incredibly vital if they dream of advancing as part of that top eight. Tuesday's slate sees Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Manchester City welcome Napoli and Real Madrid take on PSV Eindhoven.

Wednesday is when things may get even more wild, with numerous teams on upset watch, with many eyes on Mauricio Pochettino's Man United after their ugly 4-0 loss at Liverpool over the weekend. Leny Yoro's early red card essentially confirmed defeat for a team that has regularly failed to compete with 11 men, let alone 10. Will they put things together this week against Sporting?

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Every match streams live on Paramount+, your home for every Champions League game all season long, plus replays, highlights, and studio coverage breaking down the race for the top eight.

Tuesday's Champions League schedule

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Bodo/Glimt vs. LASK 1-0 2-0 1-0 1-1 2-1 Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa 2-1 2-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 Arsenal vs. Dortmund 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-0 3-0 Como vs. AEK Athens 1-1 3-0 2-0 2-0 3-0 Feyenoord vs. Porto 1-2 1-2 1-1 1-1 1-1 Man City vs. Napoli 3-1 3-1 2-0 2-1 2-0 RB Leipzig vs. Lens 4-2 4-1 2-2 2-2 1-1 Real Madrid vs. PSV 3-0 2-1 3-0 3-0 3-1 Slovan Bratislava vs. Betis 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-1

Game of the day: Arsenal vs. Dortmund

Player to watch: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arsenal -- Mikel Arteta soothed fears of the worst possible outcome after David Raya's injury at Newcastle on Saturday evening, but there can be no doubt that the biggest drop-off between starter and reserve in the Arsenal squad is between the posts. Kepa's spell in the XI may be brief; can the Gunners get through it unscathed? -- James Benge



Man of the match: Christos Tzolis, Arsenal -- There is no doubt this is the kind of game he needs to shine, as Arteta needs to make some rotations in his team. Tzolis has been a great addition to the roster, but he's yet to score his first goal of the season, despite having assisted his teammates twice so far in both Champions League and Premier League games. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Borussia Dortmund 0 -- Borussia Dortmund have done well in the Bundesliga title race and currently boast a two-point lead over Bayern Munich, which makes them a formidable foe for Arsenal on Tuesday. The Gunners, though, are the type to stump the stiffest competition and seem likely to do just that in the Champions League this week, even if Dortmund put up a compelling fight. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Declan Rice to have a shot on target (+160): This is a closer game than the odds suggest, as Arsenal should be favorites but a -200 line is too steep when facing the current Bundesliga leaders. But when games are close like this one, that's when big game players like Declan Rice are at their best. Without David Raya, the Gunners will need their set pieces to be on point, and that's where Rice and free kicks will make a difference. -- Charles Booth

Wednesday's Champions League schedule

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Sabah vs. Barcelona 0-3 0-3 0-4 0-6 0-4 Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal 2-2 1-2 1-2 1-1 1-1 Atletico Madrid vs. Viking 3-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 Club Brugge vs. Liverpool 0-2 0-3 0-2 1-3 0-2 Inter vs. Stuttgart 1-1 2-0 2-1 2-1 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce 2-1 2-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 Lille vs. Bayern Munich 0-1 1-3 0-2 0-1 1-2 PSG vs. Roma 3-2 2-3 3-1 3-1 3-1 Sporting CP vs. Man United 1-1 1-2 1-1 2-1 2-1

Game of the day: PSG vs. Roma

Player to watch: Donyell Malen, Roma -- With more goals in Europe's top five leagues than anyone bar Raphinha or Kylian Mbappe, Malen is seeing the ball very big right now. Here is a forward who gets a lot of shots in the penalty area, the question for Roma on Wednesday night will be whether they can get possessions in those areas often enough. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Donyell Malen, AS Roma -- 12 goals scored in 11 Serie A games, four goals scored in four Champions League matches. What can we say? He's been more than outstanding and he's a solid candidate for the MVP Serie A of the season and the Golden Boot as well. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3, Roma 1 -- Roma have been one of the stories of the season so far in Italy where another competitive title race is brewing; Gian Piero Gasperini's in the thick of it with a one-point lead over Inter while sitting two points behind league leaders Lazio. They do have defensive issues in Europe, though, so far conceding eight goals in four games. Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are the exact type of team that can exploit those weaknesses, though, which may lead to another unfavorable Champions League outing for Roma. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Donyell Malen to score (+165): With PSG's injury crisis, there will be space for Roma to create on the attacking end of things. Unfortunately, the Italian side haven't been able to hold leads when they get them, but it'll make this that much more of an interesting game. As long as he gets service, Maylen will add to his 16 goals in all competitions before PSG eventually triumphs in the match. -- Charles Booth