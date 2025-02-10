The UEFA Champions League returns this week for the competition's first-ever knockout phase playoffs, when some of Europe's top teams will be pitted against each other for a spot in the round of 16.

Headlining the action will be Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid as the last two Champions League winners duke it out for one spot in the next round, though other European heavyweights will also have a chance to show their worth over the next few weeks. The list includes Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while a handful of clubs have flashy new signings during the winter transfer window to unveil, hoping they can mark their early weeks at their new teams with impactful performances.

Ahead of the first leg action, here are a batch of picks and predictions from the CBS Sports team.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Tuesday's Champions League slate

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Brest vs. PSG 0-3 1-3 0-2 0-3 0-2 Juventus vs. PSV 1-1 2-0 2-1 2-0 1-1 Man City vs. Real Madrid 1-2

1-1 2-2 1-2 1-1 Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund 2-2 1-2 1-1 1-2 1-2

Juventus vs. PSV

Player to watch: Walter Benitez – Compared to last season's side, who swept all before them in the Eredivisie, this iteration of PSV looks altogether more vulnerable. The 24 goals they have conceded in the Dutch top flight is already three more than they allowed in the whole of last season and they have just one clean sheet in nine games in 2025. In short, even Juventus might have a chance of scoring here. Benitez, however, performed reasonably well in the league phase. Keep that up and PSV have a chance. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Randal Kolo Muani – The French striker has had an outstanding start with Juventus, after the Italian giants signed him on loan until the end of the season from PSG. In his first three games at the club, he's already scored five goals, including an away brace against Como on Friday. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Juve 2, PSV 0 -- With Randal Kolo Muani in superb early form with the Old Lady, their attacking threat looks renewed so expect that to show over both legs against the Dutch giants. While the Frenchman has that strong momentum, do not be surprised if he scores one or both goals here. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Randal Kolo Muani to score (+210) – Juventus needed a focal point in the attack in the worst way and with Kolo Muani's arrival from PSG, they now have one. PSV is a solid side but their defence can leave room to exploit which Kolo Muani will take advantage of. He's been scoring for fun since joining the Italian outfit and now being registered for Champions League play, he'll show why he's a perfect fit for Thiago Motta's setup. -- Chuck Booth

Man City vs. Real Madrid

Player to watch: Raul Asencio – At just 21 years of age, the young center back has excelled under great pressure, stepping up amid an injury crisis that seems to be at its worst right now, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba sidelined. Asencio is likely to be flanked by midfielders: Federico Valverde at right back, Aurelien Tchouameni at left center back. He is going to need to go about things with a maturity beyond his years. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Vinicius Jr. – The Brazilian star will pair with Kylian Mbappe in the attacking line of the away team, which promises to be one of the most awaited matchups of the whole tournament. These are the kind of games he usually expresses himself at his best. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: City 1, Real 1 -- This one promises to be tight over two legs with one big name guaranteed to drop out of the Champions League. Given the high stakes, this one will likely be decided in the second leg so expect a score draw to keep things interesting ahead of the return game in Madrid next week. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Real Madrid money line (+185) -- It's rare that you can get a team like Real Madrid at plus odds to win a match and while they may be facing Manchester City, this isn't the solid City of old. This is a team who are suspect defensively and capable of beating themselves in any given week. It'll be a close tie especially with Antonio Rudiger missing out but you've gotta back Real Madrid to get the job done. -- Chuck Booth

Wednesday's Champions League slate

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Club Brugge vs. Dortmund 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 0-2

Monaco vs. Benfica

1-2 2-1 1-1 2-0 1-1 Celtic vs. Bayern Munich 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-3 0-2 Feyenoord vs. Milan 0-2 1-1 1-2 1-3 1-2

Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Player to watch: Nicolas Kuhn – The latest in what is a rapidly growing line of outstanding pick ups by Celtic, Kuhn will doubtless raise his game at the club where he could not quite make the grade in his early 20s. Drifting off the right, look for him to test the space on Alphonso Davies' weaker foot. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Harry Kane – The Englishman is used to playing these kinds of games and has already scored six goals so far in the UEFA Champions League, and has 21 in the opening 19 games of the German Bundesliga. If Bayern want to go through to the next round, they desperately need Kane at his best. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Celtic 0, Bayern 2 -- This one has the makings of a strong Bayern aggregate success so expect to see the Germans look to put daylight between themselves and their hosts early on. A multi-goal winning margin sounds about right, which will position the Bundesliga giants to dominate at home next week. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Harry Kane to score (-135) -- Celtic and Bayern Munich play very open styles which means that plenty of chances will be coming Kane's way. A Champions League veteran, he'll be relied upon by Bayern to push them to the next round and he'll do his part in scoring a few goals to win the tie. -- Chuck Booth

Feyenoord vs. Milan

Player to watch: Santiago Gimenez – It'll be like he never went away! Nine days after signing his contract with Milan, Gimenez will be back at De Kuip. Given he has already hit a rich vein of form in his new colors – a goal and assist in his first two matches – he seems a likely starter and one who will need no reminding where the goal is. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Christian Pulisic – After providing two assists in Milan's last Serie A clash against Empoli, including one for the first goal scored by Gimenez, Pulisic is called to deliver also against the Dutch side. The American-Mexican duo is working well so far, showing a lot of potential for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign. . -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Feyenoord 1, Milan 1 -- This one is likely to be tight and kept alive for the return leg in Italy next week. The Serie A giants were busy in the winter window making a number of changes including the arrival of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord as well as the addition of Joao Felix. It will take a while for Sergio Conceicao to bed them all down so a score draw here could be a good shout. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Christian Pulisic to score or assist (+125) -- It's an all Concacaf affair with Santiago Gimenez joining Pulisic to provide another focal point to the attack. It's something that makes Milan a more dangerous attack but it also allows Pulisic to be more of a creator since there will be other reliable scorers in the attack. With that as an option, getting the American at plus odds to be involved in a goal is a solid play for a big game player. -- Chuck Booth

