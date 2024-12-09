The UEFA Champions League returns for one final round of matches before the new year, with much at stake for several European heavy-hitters. While Liverpool can extend their stay atop the league phase table in Tuesday's game at Girona, there will be several games between teams inside the top eight, including Barcelona's trip to Borussia Dortmund and Inter's journey to Bayer Leverkusen. Giants like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also have a chance to correct course on their underwhelming Champions League games with some pivotal games this week.

Here's what the CBS Sports team predicts will take place during another consequential week in the Champions League.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic 2-1 1-1 1-1 1-2 1-2 Girona vs. Liverpool 0-2 0-2 0-3 0-3 0-3 Brest vs. PSV 1-3 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich 1-2 0-3 1-2 0-1 0-2 Club Brugge vs. Sporting 1-2 1-0 0-1 1-0 0-1 RB Salzburg vs. PSG 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 0-1 RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-1 1-2 Leverkusen vs. Inter 2-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-1 Atalanta vs. Real Madrid 1-3 1-2 2-1 1-2 1-2

Game of the day: Leverkusen vs. Inter

Player to watch: Stefan de Vrij – Inter's Champions League defense can't be this good, can it? Not a goal conceded through five matches, a fixture list that encompasses England's top two last season and a Leipzig side not short on attacking talent either. If this defensive magic is going to continue against Leverkusen, watch for central centerback De Vrij to excel. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Nicolo Barella – Inter have been one of the best teams this season, partially thanks to the performances of Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella who is yet to score his first goal in the UEFA Champions League. Inter want to confirm themselves at the top spots of the table as they are only two points away from Liverpool. He can make all the difference -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Leverkusen 1, Inter 1 -- This one features two of the current top eight with the Italians unbeaten so far and likely to stay that way. The Germans have already lost but they do remain competitive and have scored more than Tuesday's visitors to date. Do not be surprised if it finishes level in a score draw or a narrow home win. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Hakan Calhanoglu to have 1+ shot on target (+110) – This is a match where the top defenses in Champions League will meet and it could be defined by set pieces. With maximizing those opportunities, that's when Calhanoglu, a free kick and long-shot artist comes into focus. He may be more likely to end up with an assist than a goal but that doesn't mean that his presence won't be felt in the center of the park during this clash. -- Chuck Booth

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Player to watch: Jude Bellingham – The sheer volume of shots isn't back to where it was last season and perhaps it never will be in a team with Kylian Mbappe. Bellingham, however, has five goals in as many La Liga games after starting the campaign scoreless. The England international lives for the biggest occasions and this is about as high stakes as the league phase was ever supposed to get for Real Madrid. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Ademola Lookman – The Nigerian striker, after scoring three goals in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, started the new season with the same spirit as he already scored eight goals in 12 Serie A games and also two goals in four Champions League matches so far. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Atalanta 1, Real 2 -- The defending champions need to get back to winning ways in the Champions League and fast. Carlo Ancelotti's men already saw off the Italians in the UEFA Super Cup but expect this encounter to be a little closer with Los Blancos just about edging it in a game where both sides find the back of the net. -- Jonathan Johnson

Best bet: Kylian Mbappe to score (+150): Atalanta's defense has been good but even while not hitting top form for Real Madrid, Mbappe has 11 goals in all competitions. Only one of those has come in Champions League play so far as even penalties aren't automatic for Mbappe. But, with three goals in his last five matches, there's enough of an opportunity for him to find the back of the net. If you'd prefer less risk, he's only -130 to put two shots on target but it's worth going for the goal at a number like this. -- Chuck Booth

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Benfica vs. Bologna 2-0 2-0 2-1 1-1 2-1 Milan vs. Crvena zvezda 2-1 3-1 3-1 2-2 3-1 Dortmund vs. Barcelona 0-2 1-1 0-2 1-2 0-2 Feyenoord vs. Sparta Praha 2-0 2-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 Juventus vs. Man City 0-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 Stuttgart vs. Young Boys 2-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-0 Arsenal vs. Monaco 1-0 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-0 Atletico Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava 2-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 2-0 Lille Sturm Graz 2-1 2-0 1-0 2-0 2-1

Game of the day: Juventus vs. Man City

Player to watch: Kevin De Bruyne – The Belgian's return to the City starting XI may or may not have simply fixed everything – the jury is out after more dropped points against Crystal Palace – but if anyone is going to liven up what threatens to be a deeply dull affair, it will be De Bruyne. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan – Despite the difficult moment Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are facing, Gundogan is the player that the Spanish manager needs most right now due to his experience in the tournament. Juventus are not living their best moment as well, and Gundogan can create a lot of problems for the Vecchia Signora's defense. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Juve 1, City 1 -- Pep Guardiola's side continue to battle through poor form and are making life tough for themselves in both the Premier League as well as the Champions League. Thiago Motta's Italians are similarly placed and do not see too many goals in their games so expect a fairly low-scoring affair which either side could sneak by a single goal. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Under 2.5 goals (-120): I will not bet goals in games involving Juventus. I will not bet goals in games involving Juventus. I … you get the idea. Even without Bremer, this Juventus side just doesn't concede under Thiago Motta and even facing whatever version of City this is, it won't change. It doesn't hurt to sprinkle a draw here at +240 but the under is a bit safer. -- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Dortmund

Player to watch: Robert Lewandowski – It has to be him, doesn't it? Back at the Westfalenstadion, reunited with the fans who once adored him but now must dread his presence on the opposition. In 26 games against Dortmund, Lewandowski has 27 goals, but so far he has yet to meet them in a Barcelona shirt. Given his recent form, you'd back him to add to that tally once more. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Raphinha – The Brazilian winger has been great this season and scored five goals in the first five Champions League matches, and 11 in 17 LaLiga games. He's probably the best player so far for the side coached by Hansi Flick, who is making his return to Germany on Wednesday. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Dortmund 1, Barcelona 1 -- These two sides are neck and neck coming into this round of games with the Catalan giants slightly ahead of the Germans due to goal difference despite both posting four wins and one loss. Do not be surprised if this one finishes level and both sides get their first draw of the European campaign although Barca are the most likely to edge it if one side does come out on top. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Both teams to score (-110): Barcelona's high line has been effective at protecting their defense but when the offside trap doesn't work, it's far too easy to beat the defense from open play. Dortmund are an experienced team that can make Barcelona pay in attack and Barcelona's attack is too loaded not to score so it feels like a fair price to get both hitting the back of the net. -- Chuck Booth