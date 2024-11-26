The UEFA Champions League returned this week and with only four games remaining in the league phase, the pressure is on several teams to perform as the race for the top eight spots heats up.

Liverpool are the last team standing with a perfect record, though they might face their biggest test yet on Wednesday when they take on reigning champions Real Madrid, who could use a big result after an up-and-down start to their European season. Bayern Munich were in a similar position with just six points out of their opening 12, but they defeated a Paris Saint-Germain team who are now further on the outside looking in at a spot in the top 24 with just four points from their opening five games.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Crvena zvezda vs. Stuttgart 1-0 1-3 1-1 1-2 0-1 Sturm Graz vs. Girona 0-0 -2 0-1 1-3 0-0 AS Monaco vs. Benfica 1-1 2-1 1-1 2-1 1-1 Aston Villa vs. Juventus 0-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 Bologna vs. Lille 0-1 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-1 Celtic vs. Club Brugge 2-1 1-1 1-0 2-2 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb vs. Dortmund 0-2 1-3 0-1 1-2 0-2 Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 2-0 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-1 PSV vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 2-0 1-0 2-1 2-1

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe – In the absence of Vinicius Junior he's going to be back in his favored left wing spot and Mbappe will be acutely aware that the eyes' of the world will be on him in what is probably the biggest clash of the league phase. We know how the Frenchman tends to perform under the spotlight. He could be really, really good. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Mo Salah – Despite the words said after the last weekend, when the striker said he has not received any new contract proposal from his team, all the eyes will be on the Egyptian player who is having another great season at Liverpool. So far, he scored one goal in the opening four games of the Champions League but also 10 in the 12 Premier League matches he has played up to now. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Real -- It has been a tricky start to the season for Real while Liverpool look strong across both the European and domestic scenes with top spot in the Premier League but also Champions League. Los Blancos need to be better than they have been with Kylian Mbappe still struggling to reach his best form. Expect a narrow Reds win on another big Anfield occasion.



Best bet: Over 3.5 goals (+132) – When Real Madrid are counted out of a match is when they're at their best, but with these two sides meeting, goals are on the menu. Mohamed Salah can't be stopped and Liverpool's defense has also been conceding more chances as of late. Not having Vinicius Junior will come as a blow for Los Blancos but that doesn't mean that they won't have plenty of attacking power to handle. -- Chuck Booth

Aston Villa vs. Juventus

Player to watch: Teun Koopmeiners – Watching almost anyone in black and white this season has been a grim experience and this doesn't feel like the game that neutrals should be switching over for on Wednesday night. Still if anyone might leave an impression on the Villa Park faithful it should be Koopmeiners, who should see this game as an opportunity to stamp control on a midfield that looks off it without the ball. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Kenan Yildiz – The Turkish talent has been one of the best players for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri need a win against the side coached by Unai Emery that is not living his best moment since he took charge of the English team. Yildiz needs to show his skills outside Italy and the game at Villa Park might be the right place to do it. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Villa 1-1 Juve -- It has been a strong start to Villa's Champions League return although things are slowing down right now after a loss to Club Brugge. Big European nights at Villa Park have already seen Bayern beaten and it should carry Unai Emery's side again here. Juve are just outside of the main UCL contenders as they are also in Serie A. With that in mind, a score draw sounds about right. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Draw (+220) – Two teams who can grind any soccer match to a halt will meet in the Midlands and a draw feels like the most likely result. Both Villa and Juventus have been able to score opportunistic goals, but one of the side effects of the new League Phase is that it incentivizes not losing as long as you defat the teams that you need to defeat. -- Chuck Booth