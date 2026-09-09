Europe's biggest club competition is back, and the Champions League league phase kicked off Tuesday with a slate that instantly reminded you why this tournament sits above everything else in the sport. Real Madrid hosted Inter Milan in a Bernabeu rematch of last season's knockout drama, which Los Blancos comfortably won 2-1.

On Wednesday, the cream rose to the top with Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool and PSG all winning to get their league phase season off to the right start.

This first matchweek stretches across three days, Tuesday through Thursday, with six matches apiece as all 36 clubs in the expanded league phase begin their eight-game round robin toward the knockout playoffs. It's a format built for chaos and drama in equal measure, and Matchday 1 sets the tone.

Every match streams live on Paramount+, your home for every Champions League game all season long, plus replays, highlights and studio coverage breaking down the race for the top eight. If you haven't signed up yet, now's the time.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Thursday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Fenerbahce vs. Roma 2-3 1-2 1-2 1-2

2-1 PSV vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 3-0 2-0 3-1 2-1 Bayern Munich vs. Bodo/Glimt 3-1 4-0 4-1 3-1 4-0 Slavia Prague vs. Lens 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 2-2 Como vs. RB Leipzig 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 Man United vs. Sabah 4-0 3-0 3-0 3-0 4-0

Game of the day: Manchester United vs. Sabah FK

Player to watch: Orphe Mbina, Sabah: I'm not sure I have ever been quite so unaware of a team involved in the Champions League as Sabah, a club that will celebrate the ninth anniversary of their founding two days before they take the field at Old Trafford. On numbers alone, I'm fascinated to see what we get from Mbina, who averaged over six shots per 90 minutes in the qualifying rounds, where he was predominantly used off the bench, scoring a crucial goal to eliminate Hapoel Be'er Sheva and get Sabah to the league phase. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Bryan Mbuemo, Manchester United: After scoring three goals in the opening games of the season, Mbuemo is now called to make his Champions League debut with Manchester United against Sabah, a must-win game for the Red Devils. He definitely has to deliver a Champions League-level performance and Michael Carrick will count on him alongside Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko in the attacking line. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Manchester United 3, Sabah 0: The jury's still out on Manchester United's overall abilities this season but they will be heavily favored against Azerbaijan's surprise champions, who may be in for a brutal Champions League debut at Old Trafford. Count on the hosts to enjoy a routine return to the Champions League days before the Manchester derby serves as a new stressor. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Manchester United to score over 1.5 goals in the first half (+118): Look out for lineups because it's hard to know how Manchester United will line up for this one. It's their Champions League return, and it'll take place at Old Trafford, which does give Michael Carrick incentive to start his best attackers, but there is also a Manchester derby looming for the weekend; there may be shifts. No matter what, United will want to start the match off quickly, which is why I feel as if it's better to back their first-half team total over a steep full-game total of 3.5. -- Charles Booth