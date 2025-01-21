The UEFA Champions League returns from its winter break this week, earlier than usual ahead of a consequential round of fixtures to close out the competition's first edition of the league phase.

Several continental heavyweights will take part in must-win games on Matchday 7 after struggling over the course of the season, most notably Manchester City's trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Both sides run the risk of elimination and target a statement win on Wednesday to avoid an early exit, with PSG returning to the competition after the high-profile signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Friday.

A handful of other consequential games will take place this week, including Real Madrid's favorable fixture against RB Salzburg and a clash of top eight teams when Lille travel to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Is this PSG and Manchester City's biggest Champions League meeting? Ranking the giants' previous encounters Jonathan Johnson

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry RB Leipzig vs. Sporting 2-2 1-0 1-1 1-1 1-1 Shakhtar vs. Brest 2-1 0-2 1-1 1-2 0-1 Sparta Praha vs. Inter 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-2 Feyenoord vs. Bayern 1-4 1-2 0-3 1-4 1-3 Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 3-0 1-0 1-0 2-0 Milan vs. Girona 1-0 2-0 2-0 2-1 2-0 PSG vs. Man City 2-3 2-2 1-1 2-2 2-1 Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg 4-0 4-0 3-1 3-1 3-0 Celtic vs. Young Boys 2-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-0

PSG vs. Man City

Player to watch: Phil Foden – Is the player of the year form coming back to Manchester City's homegrown hero? Foden's last four games have delivered five goals and two assists, the 24-year-old excelling in a rout over Ipswich Town on Sunday. Settling back into a wide right role where he starred last season, Foden has found form and rhythm even if City are struggling. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Erling Haaland – It's going to be a heated clash between two of the most disappointing sides of the league phase that are fighting to avoid elimination in the last two matchdays, and the Norwegian is expected to deliver, especially after signing an unprecedented new deal for 9.5 years, worth around $610,000 (£500,000) per week. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: PSG 2, City 1 -- This is a game that neither side can afford to lose, which is especially true for Paris. Luis Enrique's men do not have an issue creating chances against teams in Europe, but they have had trouble taking those openings and this is a game where home advantage must be made to count, which is not always the case with Les Parisiens. Expect the margins to be very tight and fear of elimination to be palpable at times with a score draw also a very strong possibility. Ultimately, though, PSG cannot afford anything less than a tie and will need to get a result in Stuttgart regardless of the result at Parc des Princes. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist (+125) -- This game could be Manchester City's season and in those moments, the two players who end up stepping up are usually De Bruyne and Phil Foden. Pep Guardiola hailed the Belgian's return to from and despite this being a tough away match, he'll be able to get involved in the attack to keep City in the game. -- Chuck Booth

Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg

Player to watch: Rodrygo – Madrid's big match winner in the Champions League has struggled for form in continental matches so far this season with just a solitary assist to his name. However, the best version of Rodrygo has begun to emerge in La Liga, where he delivered a goal and assist against Las Palmas last time out. This could be the perfect occasion to get among the goals. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Kylian Mbappe -- The French superstar is finally delivering and his numbers are back on the expected track, after scoring 12 goals in 18 La Liga games, but only two in six Champions League ties. The game against RB Salzburg is the perfect chance for him to turn things around on the European stage. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Real 4, Salzburg 0 -- The Austrians and their Red Bull-owned cousins in Leipzig have had a Champions League campaign to forget. Expect them to be put out of their misery here with a thrashing at the hands of an underwhelming Real who have favorable remaining fixtures on their side. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Over 1.5 goals in the first half (-144) -- The beauty of this format is that goal difference matters in the table and with Real Madrid only on nine points with a goal difference of 1, they have every reason to look to win emphatically facing a Salzburg side that has seemed overmatched during the league phase. If Real Madrid's finishing is where it needs to be, this is a match that could be at 4-0 by halftime. -- Chuck Booth