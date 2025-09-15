A new season of the UEFA Champions League is officially right around the corner, with Matchday 1 promising an entertaining start to what is hopefully an exciting season ahead.

Matchday 1 will be spread across three days with action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, each day offering a spotlight to European titans as they begin to navigate the road to the May 30 final at Budapest's Puskas Arena. The headlining act of the week will be Chelsea's trip to Bayern Munich, which marks the Blues' return to the competition after a two year absence and offers a face-off between English attackers Cole Palmer and Harry Kane.

Munich will not be the only European metropolis with high-profile action, with Real Madrid hosting Marseille in Tuesday's marquee matchup and Barcelona traveling to Newcastle United to close out the Matchday 1 schedule. This week's matches serve as a check-in for for many of the continent's top teams, some of whom are under new management or trying new tactical styles out -- Xabi Alonso will coach his first Champions League match in charge of Real Madrid after introducing some stability to the team, while Liverpool's new-look, attack-minded team will have a chance to impress against Atletico Madrid.

The CBS Sports team offers their expert picks and predictions. Take a look below.

Save big on your Paramount+ subscription! For a limited time, Paramount+ annual plans start at $30 for your first year… That's like $2.50 a month for 12 months! Go to Paramount+.com/FallOffer to get started. (Ends Sept. 18. Plans auto-renew. New & Ex Subs. T&C's apply.)

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez PSV vs. Union S-G 1-2 2-1 2-0 2-0 2-0 Athletic Club vs. Arsenal 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-2 1-2 Juventus vs. Dortmund 2-1 1-1 1-1 3-2 1-1 Benfica vs. Qarabag 4-0 1-0 2-0 1-0 3-0 Tottenham vs. Villarreal 2-2 2-0 2-0 2-1 2-1 Real Madrid vs. Marseille 3-0 2-1 2-1 2-0 4-1

Game of the day: Real Madrid vs. Marseille

Player to watch: Arda Guler, Real Madrid: He might just be warming Jude Bellingham's seat in the Madrid XI, but Guler has been one of the big early beneficiaries from Xabi Alonso's tenure so far, playing the fourth most La Liga minutes of any outfield player so far this season. He has used them well, delivering two goals and an assist. He is also proving to be a valuable component of a press that is looking far more effective than Madrid's usual out of possession structures. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid: After scoring two goals in the opening four LaLiga matches, the Brazilian striker will be called to make an impact in the first Champions League match of the season, which will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. All eyes will be on him and French striker Kylian Mbappe, who will face the French opponents in what was a classic one when he was playing for PSG. However, these are the kind of matches where Vinicius has to shine to show the world he's one of the best players around, and he usually delivers. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Real Madrid 2, Marseille 1 It is still early days for Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, but a few weeks into his first season, it feels like the new manager might be finding his way. He seems to be building a competent and sturdy version of the team, one that may not run up the score but is still plenty efficient, outscoring their opponents eight to two in their perfect start to LaLiga's season after four games. Alonso has done so while rotating through his options, but keeping Kylian Mbappe at the top of a 4-2-3-1, bringing balance to a team that has sorely lacked it for years. Expect a similar display against Marseille on Tuesday as they begin to target another deep run in the Champions League. -- Pardeep Cattry



Best bet: Real Madrid to win UCL (+800): This spot may usually be for a pick specifically on the match, but value is hard to come by with Real Madrid being heavy favorites to take care of business at home. Back to their best under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are taking care of every challenge in their path so far this season and that's without having Jude Bellingham available. Once the Englishman returns to action, a great team will only get better, while this time has been critical for the growth of Arda Guler. That'll give Real Madrid more game changing options off the bench while Kylian Mbappe continues to put the ball in the back of the net all the way to the UCL final. -- Charles Booth

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Olympiacos vs. Pafos 3-1 2-1 2-0 1-1 3-0 Slavia Prague vs. Bodo/Glimt 1-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 1-1 Bayern vs. Chelsea 2-1 2-2 2-1 2-1 2-1 PSG vs. Atalanta 3-1 3-1 3-0 2-0 5-0 Ajax vs. Inter 1-2 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-2 Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid 2-0 2-0 2-1 3-2 3-0

Game of the day: Bayern vs. Chelsea

Player to watch: Michael Olise, Bayern Munich: Three goals and an assist through those opening three Bundesliga games, has Olise taken the leap from high grade prospect to legitimate superstar? The way he ran rampant through RB Leipzig in particular suggests so and if there is any team that he will be determined to excel against it will be Chelsea, whose academy he left as a 14 year old. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: The English striker is in great form. He already has five goals and three assists in the opening three matches of the Bundesliga season with Bayern Munich, and also scored two goals in the opening match of the domestic cup and one goal in the German Supercup for a total of eight goals in the opening five matches of the season. This is why there's a good chance to see him on the scoresheet of the first Champions League match of the 2025-26 season against Chelsea on Wednesday. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Bayern Munich 2, Chelsea 1: Chelsea have plenty of promise, as their recent UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup titles demonstrate, but inconsistency has been a defining aspect of Enzo Maresca's version of the Blues since he took charge a year ago. That has been the case so far this season with a few too many lethargic attacking performances on their record, even on days they have earned points. Cole Palmer's return from a short-term injury should help but Bayern Munich may be a bit more composed on Wednesday, and the cheat code that is Harry Kane will probably take them over the top if all else fails. -- Pardeep Cattry



Best bet: Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score (+168): Chelsea have improved, and they couldn't have gotten Cole Palmer back at a better time, but Bayern's attack is unlike anything that their defense has come up against so far in the young season. Harry Kane and Michael Olise can find the back of the net with ease, and Bayern have so many different ways to hurt a team. Their defense has room for growth, which is where both teams will find the back of the net, but it won't stop Bayern from taking the victory at home. -- Charles Booth

Thursday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Copenhagen vs. Leverkusen 1-0 1-2 0-2 0-3 2-0 Club Brugge vs. Monaco 0-0 1-0 0-2 2-2 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Galatasaray 1-0 1-2 1-1 3-3 1-1 Sporting vs. Kairat 2-0 3-0 2-0 2-0 2-0 Newcastle vs. Barcelona 1-3 2-3 1-2 0-3 1-1 Man City vs. Napoli 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-2 1-1

Game of the day: Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Player to watch: Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona: The brilliant Lewandowski was on fire at this stage of last season's competition, scoring nine of the 11 he would net across the 2024-25 Champions League. He also comes into the game off some welcome rest, playing just 22 minutes against Valencia, but still finding the net twice. It seems that Hansi Flick has concluded that he wants the 37-year-old fit and firing for the biggest games and this should be one of them. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Raphinha, Barcelona: After scoring a brace in the last home match against Valencia, Raphinha is expected to start and deliver another great performance on Thursday against Newcastle. The Brazilian winger, despite starting from the bench, immediately showed why he's considered one of the top strikers around the world when he was involved in the action. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski also became the first pair of teammates to both come off the bench and score a brace in one match across Europe's top five leagues since the start of 2015-16, showing how importantthe depth of the roster coached by German manager Hansi Flick is. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Newcastle United 1, Barcelona 2: Lamine Yamal will be a very notable absence for Barcelona, but the strength of Hansi Flick's team is that the goalscoring responsibilities are usually divided amongst a few players, so the likes of Raphinha and Ferran Torres could pitch in in Yamal's absence. Expect a closely-contested match against a Newcastle United side that is usually defensively sound, but may not have the attacking prowess needed to take full advantage of Barcelona's somewhat leaky back line. Nick Woltemade marked his debut with a goal, but filling Alexander Isak's shoes will be easier than done and the Champions League will be a big test of Woltemade's ability to suit his new role. -- Pardeep Cattry



Best bet: Raphinha to score (+160): Benched over the weekend after arriving late, Raphinha responded with a brace from the bench. Without Lamine Yamal in the match, it will only put more pressure on the Brazilian to find the back of the net, but he has been quite effective at doing so. This is a deep team who will give Newcastle United fits on Thursday. -- Charles Booth