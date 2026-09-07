Europe's biggest club competition is back, and the Champions League league phase kicks off Tuesday with a slate that instantly reminds you why this tournament sits above everything else in the sport. Real Madrid host Inter Milan in a Bernabeu rematch of last season's knockout drama, while Arsenal have an intriguing date against Napoli.

This first matchweek stretches across three days, Tuesday through Thursday, with six matches apiece as all 36 clubs in the expanded league phase begin their eight-game round robin toward the knockout playoffs. It's a format built for chaos and drama in equal measure, and Matchday 1 sets the tone.

Every match streams live on Paramount+, your home for every Champions League game all season long, plus replays, highlights and studio coverage breaking down the race for the top eight. If you haven't signed up yet, now's the time.

Tuesday's slate also features Club Brugge hosting Aston Villa and Lille taking on Real Betis, but all eyes will be on the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid look to open with a statement.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa 1-2 1-1 1-2 2-1 1-1 AEK vs. LASK 1-0 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-1 Porto vs. Man City 2-2 2-1 1-2 0-2 1-2 Real Madrid vs. Inter 3-1 2-1 3-1 1-1 2-2 Dortmund vs. Villarreal 2-0 2-0 2-0 2-1 2-1 Lille vs. Betis 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-1





Game of the day: Real Madrid vs. Inter

Player to watch: Arda Guler, Real Madrid: If there has been a somewhat surprising early-season winner under Jose Mourinho it is Guler, so far seeing notably more minutes than Brahim Diaz or Yan Diomande as the fourth attacker in the 4-2-3-1. Perhaps such a label is unfair on the 21-year-old, whose 19 chances created is the most of any player in Europe's top five leagues so far this season. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid: Tuesday is a big day at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid will host Inter for their opening game of the Champions League season. This is the Champions League's comeback of Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu against his former Italian team and his former player, Cristian Chivu, who now leads the Nerazzurri. However, these are the kinds of games in which Mbappé tends to shine. After scoring four goals in his first four LaLiga games, he will be looking to bounce back after missing a crucial penalty against Real Betis over the weekend. There is no better occasion to do so. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Real Madrid 3, Inter 1: I'd argue one of the big storylines in the Champions League this season is whether or not Jose Mourinho's version of Real Madrid are contenders or pretenders but chances are low we'll get the answer this quickly. A clash against Inter offers plenty of intrigue but as imbalanced as Los Blancos' roster might be, they boast enough game-changing talent that will ensure they can stylishly coast through a batch of league phase matches, this one included. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Kylian Mbappe to have 3+ shots on target (+130): Real Madrid may have suffered their first setback under Jose Mourinho, but that doesn't mean that Mbappe is going to stop shooting anytime soon. Too many Real Madrid players may want to occupy the left flank, but Mbappe will be the one who has the shots at the end of the day. He already has four LaLiga goals and now is the time to add his first UCL goal of the season. -- Charles Booth

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Barcelona vs. Feyenoord 3-1 3-0 3-1 4-1 3-0 Stuttgart vs. Viking 1-0 2-0 1-0 2-1 2-0 Napoli vs. Arsenal 0-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-1 PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava 3-0 4-0 4-0 3-0 5-0 Sporting Lisbon vs. Galatasaray 1-0 1-3 2-1 1-2 2-2 Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid 2-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 1-1





Game of the day: Napoli vs. Arsenal

Player to watch: Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal: Back in his homeland, Calafiori arrives in Naples garlanded with praise for his early season impact, which includes assists against both Coventry City and Aston Villa. "Far and away the best left back in the Premier League," said Jamie Carragher of the 24-year-old. There's no exaggeration there. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Christos Tzolis, Arsenal: The Greek winger has been one of the surprises of the first part of the season as he shined in the opening games, already delivering three assists in the four matches he played so far in all competitions. The Champions League offers him another opportunity to showcase his qualities, although doing so against Napoli away at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will be a major challenge. The Azzurri conceded too much space in the second half of their 3-2 defeat to Inter at San Siro, highlighting how Massimiliano Allegri's new cycle is still very much in its early stages. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Napoli 0, Arsenal 2: Arsenal know exactly who they are, to the point that most teams will be hard-pressed to find a winning strategy when they play against them. The Gunners, though, return to the Champions League with a newfound confidence, which will undoubtedly be on display when they return to European play with full intention to win a prize that has long eluded them. For the time being, there's no betting against them, so expect an unfrivolous start to their campaign. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Both teams to score (-126): You could tell me that almost anything would happen in this game, especially with Scott McTominay being unavailable for Napoli, but both teams will have their attacking chances. Arsenal have been clinical when they've gotten their chances on the ball but Napoli still has Kevin De Bruyne roaming to make things happen from deep in what'll be a game worth keeping an eye on. -- Charles Booth

Thursday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Fenerbahce vs. Roma 2-3 1-2 1-2 1-2

2-1 PSV vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 3-0 2-0 3-1 2-1 Bayern Munich vs. Bodo/Glimt 3-1 4-0 4-1 3-1 4-0 Slavia Prague vs. Lens 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 2-2 Como vs. RB Leipzig 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 Man United vs. Sabah 4-0 3-0 3-0 3-0 4-0

Game of the day: Manchester United vs. Sabah FK

Player to watch: Orphe Mbina, Sabah: I'm not sure I have ever been quite so unaware of a team involved in the Champions League as Sabah, a club that will celebrate the ninth anniversary of their founding two days before they take the field at Old Trafford. On numbers alone, I'm fascinated to see what we get from Mbina, who averaged over six shots per 90 minutes in the qualifying rounds, where he was predominantly used off the bench, scoring a crucial goal to eliminate Hapoel Be'er Sheva and get Sabah to the league phase. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Bryan Mbuemo, Manchester United: After scoring three goals in the opening games of the season, Mbuemo is now called to make his Champions League debut with Manchester United against Sabah, a must-win game for the Red Devils. He definitely has to deliver a Champions League-level performance and Michael Carrick will count on him alongside Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko in the attacking line. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Manchester United 3, Sabah 0: The jury's still out on Manchester United's overall abilities this season but they will be heavily favored against Azerbaijan's surprise champions, who may be in for a brutal Champions League debut at Old Trafford. Count on the hosts to enjoy a routine return to the Champions League days before the Manchester derby serves as a new stressor. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Manchester United to score over 1.5 goals in the first half (+118): Look out for lineups because it's hard to know how Manchester United will line up for this one. It's their Champions League return, and it'll take place at Old Trafford, which does give Michael Carrick incentive to start his best attackers, but there is also a Manchester derby looming for the weekend; there may be shifts. No matter what, United will want to start the match off quickly, which is why I feel as if it's better to back their first-half team total over a steep full-game total of 3.5. -- Charles Booth