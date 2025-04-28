The UEFA Champions League is down to its final four teams, who will kick off their semifinal ties this week as a spot in the May 31 final at Munich's Allianz Arena feels within touching distance.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, fresh off winning their first trophies of the season, are still in the hunt to win the treble but face different obstacles on the way there. The French champions will begin their semifinal tie at Arsenal on Tuesday, facing the Gunners for their first Champions League semifinal in nearly 20 years. Barcelona, meanwhile, will host Inter on Wednesday in this week's other first leg tie.

Both Arsenal and Inter will have plenty to play for, though – the Champions League is now the only title up for grabs for the Gunners this season, while Inter will balance the Champions League with a Serie A title race that might be slipping out of reach for them.

Champions League semifinals

Matchup James Benge Roger Gonzalez Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Arsenal vs. PSG 1-0 1-1 1-1 1-2 1-2 Barcelona vs. Inter 3-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-1

Arsenal vs. PSG

Player to watch: Declan Rice -- Likely to move into a deeper midfield role given Thomas Partey's suspension and Jorginho's injury, will the hero of the quarterfinal be able to bring a more progressive type of performance to the Emirates Stadium? Arsenal are going to need someone who can impose themselves physically on PSG's ultra technical midfield. In theory, Rice should be the perfect man for that.. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG -- The Italian goalkeeper has been impressive this season so far, in particular in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Aston Villa, where at least three crucial saves made the top four qualification possible for the team coached by Luis Enrique. The French giants need another performance of that level from their goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium. -- Francesco Porzio

Best bet: Both teams to score (-146) -- This is more juice than I'd usually be comfortable with, but in a game that's hard to break down between Arsenal and PSG, it's best to rely on star attackers to get the job done. PSG will come in with additional fire after seeing their invincible league season go up in smoke, but with Arsenal's strong defense, this is unlikely to be a high-scoring match. That doesn't mean that both teams won't score however, as PSG is just as likely to concede a goal as they are to score one. -- Chuck Booth

Prediction: Arsenal 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 -- Arsenal may have picked up a straightforward 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase, but this version of Luis Enrique's side is very different from the one that was last in North London in October. The French champions have slowly but surely become Europe's most exciting team, uniquely managed by Enrique in a way that makes them hard to beat. Expect a competitive game at the Emirates Stadium but one that eventually swings PSG's way thanks to an attacking might that is better than Arsenal's, and potentially with the help of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after his strong showing at Aston Villa two weeks ago. -- Pardeep Cattry

Barcelona vs. Inter

Player to watch: Pedri -- Barcelona figure to see a lot of possession in advanced areas, against an Inter side that are eminently capable of organising themselves against top tier attacks. Can Pedri pick the gaps in the backline and get quick balls flying up the field when Barcelona have the chance? The evidence of this season is he absolutely can. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Lamine Yamal -- The Spanish winger has been phenomenal this season, including in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on Saturday, where FC Barcelona's 3-2 win awarded the team coached by Hansi Flick their second trophy of the season against Real Madrid. Inter are also suffering, and both Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni will have the most difficult task to contain the talent of Yamal on the left wing. -- Francesco Porzio

Best bet: Dani Olmo to have 1+ shot on target and take 2+ shots (-128) -- Inter's defense has been good at keeping the ball out of the back of the net, but that doesn't mean that they aren't allowing plenty of chances to their opposition. With too many attackers to track in the buildup on Barcelona between Raphinha, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo will get space to operate and he hasn't met a shot that he doesn't like. Olmo could easily sprinkle Yann Sommer's net with shots on target, but with this being the first leg, it's better to be a little more conservative. -- Chuck Booth

Prediction: Barcelona 2, Inter 1 – Barcelona may be without Robert Lewandowski but they are still the favorites in this one and it's not hard to see why. Saturday's Copa del Rey triumph proved they can still find goals without the Poland international and also demonstrated Barcelona's ability to not crumble under the pressure of expectation. That's a far cry from Inter, whose treble hopes have been dashed and are now winless in their last four. The Champions League might be all they have left to play for after sliding to second in the Serie A race, but coming up against this version of Barcelona might be too tall a task. -- Pardeep Cattry

Semifinals TV schedule

