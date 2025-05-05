The penultimate matches of this season's UEFA Champions League will take place in Milan and Paris this week, where the final four teams standing will target a spot in this month's final as both semifinal ties still hang in the balance.

The Champions League action resumes on Tuesday with Barcelona's trip to Inter, the aggregate score deadlocked at 3-3 after a dramatic first leg. Lamine Yamal is expected to be the star of the show yet again, but this tie could be decided by who is fit and who is not – Robert Lewandowski traveled to Italy for the second leg but how big of a role he will play is unclear, while Inter will decide on the day of the game if Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard will take part in the second leg.

On Wednesday, Arsenal will play Paris Saint-Germain with the hopes of coming back from last week's 1-0 loss. PSG's quick start ensured they would have the advantage in time for their home leg, while the Gunners will try to have an answer to the question of how to stop an unstoppable PSG side. Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be key for the French champions, while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard hope to have a big outing for Arsenal.

Check out our expert picks below.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Champions League semifinals

Matchup Mike Goodman Roger Gonzalez Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Inter vs. Barcelona 1-3 2-1 2-2 (Inter on pens) 1-2 1-2 PSG vs. Arsenal 1-2 (Arsenal on pens) 2-2 1-1 2-1 2-1

Inter vs. Barcelona

Man of the match: Lamine Yamal, Barcelona – If we learnt something from the first game in Spain, it's that we should consider the Spanish wonderkid as one of the biggest, best and most unpredictable players around the world. Yamal has proved he's already a contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, but a lot will also depend on his performance in Milan on Tuesday. Can he make it? I say yes. -- Francesco Porzio

Best bet: Barcelona to win (+120) -- While Lautaro Martinez could return for Inter, Barcelona has a big addition of their own with Robert Lewandowski being included in the travelling squad. The defense still has questions to answer in the second leg, but when Barcelona's mode of operation has been to outscore their opposition, it's tough to see Inter doing enough to stop a driven Barcelona attack in a win or go home game. -- Chuck Booth

Prediction: Inter 1, Barcelona 2 – Inter may have Marcus Thuram back, but without a fully fit Lautaro Martinez, their chances of advancing out of this tie have dwindled. Plus, there's the added disadvantage of playing against a Lamine Yamal-led Barcelona, who seem like an unstoppable force with or without Robert Lewandowski.. -- Pardeep Cattry

PSG vs. Arsenal

Man of the match: Lamine Yamal -- Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG – The Italian goalkeeper has been incredible so far this season in the UEFA Champions League as his performances were crucial for the team coached by Luis Enrique to reach the semifinals. His saves against Liverpool, Aston Villa and also against Arsenal in the first leg were phenomenal and the French giants need the best version of Donnarumma to reach their second ever Champions League final.. -- Francesco Porzio

Best bet: Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia each to have 1+ shots on target (-134) -- Coming in with a slight lead from the first leg, PSG may not need to win this game but scoring an early goal will go a long way to staving off a driven Arsenal. If PSG do find the back of the net, it's likely that Dembele and Kvaratskhelia will be involved so being able to put their shots together for a reasonable line at their home stadium makes a ton of sense. -- Chuck Booth

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1 – Arsenal had their moments in the first leg and proved they are unlikely to leave Paris without a fight, but there is a reason this is PSG's game to lose. Not only do they have a press that makes them remarkably difficult to beat, that press is the foundation that allows Dembele and Kvaratskhelia to be the attacking threats they are. Expect them to put that on display for the home fans before booking a trip to their first Champions League final in five years. -- Pardeep Cattry

Semifinal TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern





