The UEFA Champions League returns this week for the start of the quarterfinals, where a batch of Europe's top clubs will begin to make their case as a contender to win the continent's top club prize.

Reigning champions Real Madrid will continue their quest for a 16th Champions League title against Arsenal, who are targeting a trip to the competition's semifinals for the first time in 19 years. Real Madrid are amongst three other teams who are on treble watch, a list that includes their competitor for all three trophies, Barcelona. They kick off their two-legged quarterfinal on Wednesday against Borussia Dortmund, last season's finalists.

Inter are also in the hunt for a treble of their own but will take on Bayern Munich in a rematch of the 2010 final that the Italian side won, a classic European tie that this year will showcase the title-winning mettle of the eventual semifinalists. Rounding things out are Paris Saint-Germain, who have positioned themselves as the most exciting team left after Luis Enrique's young side eliminated Liverpool, and Aston Villa, who are enjoying a deep run during their first Champions League season in four decades.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Champions League quarterfinals

Bayern Munich vs. Inter

Player to watch: Leroy Sane – At his best, as he has been of late with three goals in as many games, Sane figures to be one of the first names on Vincent Kompany's team sheet. However, that best has been too fleetingly glimpsed this season and, with his contract due to expire in the summer, there is the risk that this is his last Champions League game at the Allianz Arena. Then again, if Sane does shine, that may well not be the case. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Lautaro Martinez – Inter are still one of the best sides around Europe and their captain Lautaro Martinez is the face of this team. After he recovered from his latest injury, the Argentinian striker was finally back during the 2-2 Inter draw at Parma over the weekend and he's expected to be back again in the starting lineup alongside Marcus Thuram. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Bayern Munich 0, Inter 1 – Both teams have their strengths but it is hard to bet against Inter's consistency, especially for an up-and-down Bayern side that is depleted after injuries to Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upemacano. Harry Kane will do what he can to give Bayern an edge but up against an Inter team that has conceded just two goals in 10 Champions League games, this task might be easier said than done. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Under 2.5 goals scored (-110) -- Inter games can be a slog with defense taking center stage and this will be no different in an away trip to Germany. Both teams are in good form, but the first leg of these matches can be tense before things open up in the second leg and that's where the clash will likely go under on the goal line. -- Chuck Booth

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

Player to watch: Martin Odegaard – Reunited with his former side, the Norwegian does not come into the Champions League quarterfinal at the peak of his powers. A season derailed by an ankle injury hasn't yet got back on the right path with too few goals and assists for a player whose output had been so sizeable in recent years. There would be no better night to change that. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Kylian Mbappe – The Frenchman is due for a big game at the Emirates on Tuesday as he's already scored seven goals in 12 UEFA Champions League matches so far. Mbappe already matched Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally in his first Real Madrid season as he scored 33 goals in all competitions, and another one in London can make history. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Arsenal 1, Real Madrid 2 – Arsenal's consistency over the course of the Champions League season makes them a formidable opponent, but their injury woes with Gabriel out will leave them without a key player against Real Madrid. The visitors have been vulnerable all season, but they find a way to snatch results even after imperfect performances, so counting out the reigning champions seems unwise. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Real Madrid to win (+220) -- Here we go again. Real Madrid suffered disappointment in La Liga but Arsenal have defensive injuries which will make it tough for them to contain Los Blancos in the clash. Even if it's away to a contender for the UCL crown, if I'm given Real Madrid at a line like this, I'm going to take it every time. -- Chuck Booth

PSG vs. Aston Villa

Player to watch: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – The Georgian's January acquisition looks to have raised PSG's Champions League ceiling dramatically, a side that maybe topped out at dark horses now having a compelling case to rank among the two or three favorites to win outright. Kvaratskhelia's willingness to drift across the frontline has added unpredictability to the PSG attack, when he is in his best left wing position he could be a real test for Matty Cash. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Vitinha – The Portuguese midfielder is probably one of the most underrated players of the French team that just clinched the Ligue 1 title over the weekend. When Vitinha is playing well, PSG are usually winning games and showing their best potential. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Aston Villa 1 – With the Ligue 1 title officially in the bag, PSG can now concentrate almost exclusively on their exciting Champions League form. Luis Enrique's side proved they can compete with Europe's elites after outplaying and eliminating Liverpool in the last 16. Expect them to live up to the hype against Villa, who have enough firepower to keep things close. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Best bet: Ousmane Dembele to score (+125) -- Kicking things off at home, PSG will want to start off quickly and there's no better way to do that than through the hot form of Dembele. Someone who has been one of the hottest scoring soccer players in the entire world during 2025, the Frenchman will be looked to early and often to make things happen during the game. With so many attackers that can hurt them, Aston Villa will eventually cave allowing Dembele to score. -- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Dortmund

Player to watch: Maximilian Beier – One of the form forwards in the Bundesliga with two goals and two assists in his last two games, Beier was also the one to break Lille hearts at the death in the round of 16. In what promises to be a transition-heavy match, he could be a serious threat to the Barcelona backline. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Raphinha – The Brazilian winger has been one of the best players around Europe this season, but he recently struggled, as he failed to score in the last La Liga match against Real Betis on Saturday. The former Leeds United player is called to react and there is no better chance to do than on Wednesday against the German team. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1 – This feels like the biggest mismatch in the Champions League quarterfinals considering the teams' contrasting form. Barcelona have more than enough in terms of attacking output thanks to the in-form Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, but clean sheets have not exactly been a strength of their so expect Dortmund not to come out of the game empty-handed. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Raphinha to have 2+ shots on target (-105) -- Champions League is when the best of the best step up to make things happen and that's just what will happen for Barcelona. Dortmund have been impressive in hanging around in Champions League play but Raphinha will be quite a test to their defense being able to get shots off from anywhere on the pitch. -- Chuck Booth

