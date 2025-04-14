Ninty minutes remain and potentially more as the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs take place this midweek. On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona while Aston Villa welcome PSG with the hosts both suffering multi-goal defeats in the first leg and with plenty of work to do. On Wednesday, Real Madrid look to produce an epic comeback against Arsenal while Inter return to the San Siro to face Bayern Munich as the hosts hold a one-goal advantage.

For games that finish level on aggregate, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, and if still tied, penalty kicks will be used to decide the ties.

But who are going through? Check out our expert picks below.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Champions League quarterfinals

Matchup James Benge Roger Gonzalez Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Mike Goodman Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona 1-2 2-2 1-2 1-3 1-4 Aston Villa vs. PSG 1-2 2-1 2-2 4-1 1-3 Inter vs. Bayern Munich 1-2 (Bayern on pens) 1-1 1-1 2-1 1-1 Real Madrid vs. Arsenal 1-1 3-1 2-0 2-1 1-0

Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Player to watch: Lamine Yamal, Barcelona – It really feels like a matter of time before Yamal is the consensus best player in the world. He might not be that yet, but you wouldn't hear many counter-arguments from me if you were inclined to say that now. With his ability to beat defenders off the dribble, with his passing or simply to strike home, it is hard to believe this player is only 17. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Lautaro Martinez – Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona – The former Borussia Dortmund striker already scored a brace in the first leg last week in Barcelona, showing again why he has to be considered one of the best strikers around the world. He will make his return to Dortmund on Tuesday, where he played from 2010 to 2014 before making a controversial move the German rivals Bayern Munich. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Prediction: FC Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1 – The Spanish giants, coached by former Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick, are expected to win again after the solid 4-0 win of the first leg and should qualify easily for the semifinals where they will meet the winner of the tie between Inter and Bayern Munich. -- Francesco Porzio

Aston Villa vs. PSG

Player to watch: Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain – The last few games seem to have proven that PSG have a Champions League winning attack, can their defense be good enough to carry them the rest of the way? In the case of their full backs and goalkeeper the answers are obvious – yes and no accordingly – but if their skipper can help shield the latter this should be a straightforward assignment. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Marcus Rashford, Aston Villa – The English side will host the 2024-25 French champions PSG on Tuesday for the return leg of the quarterfinals after the 3-1 defeat of the first leg. Former Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has a big chance to show why he's back at his level after his loan move to Villa in January against PSG, one of the teams that wanted to sign him as well. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Aston Villa 2, PSG 2 – Despite last week's result, Emery's team showed they have the potential to create chances and score against the French team, but it shouldn't be enough to finish the comeback as Villa have to score three goals to overturn the first leg's result. In case of the unexpected comeback, they will face the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Arsenal that will take place on Wednesday. -- Francesco Porzio

Inter vs. Bayern Munich

Player to watch: Harry Kane, Bayern Munich – The England skipper will probably end his wait for senior honors in the coming weeks, but Bayern didn't sign Kane to win them Bundesliga titles. He is the man who is supposed to make the difference in the closest games. Can he do so on Wednesday night? -- James Benge

Man of the match: Yann Sommer, Inter – The Swiss goalkeeper was one the best players in the first leg of the quarterfinals last week when the Nerazzurri won 2-1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich and showed again why he's one of the best goalkeepers around. Simone Inzaghi's side need him at his best to avoid a defeat on Wednesday as Inter can also draw to advance to the semifinals. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Inter 1, Bayern Munich 1 – With many injuries, and after the first leg defeat, it's not an easy task for Bayern to comeback against the 2023 Champions League finalists, who are probably more likely to qualify for the semifinals where they can meet FC Barcelona as happened during the 2009-10 season, when the Nerazzurri won the Treble with Jose Mourinho. -- Francesco Porzio

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

Player to watch: Jurrien Timber, Arsenal – More than justifiable praise was garlanded on William Saliba for Arsenal's robust defense in the first leg, but his right back was no less effective. If Timber can once more shut down the ball progression avenues through Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Madrid might not even get close to overturning their three goal deficit. -- James Benge

Man of the match: Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid – The Brazilian forward needs to show his best if Real Madrid want to have a chance to pull off a miraculous comeback against Arsenal after the 3-0 defeat of the first leg. Vinicius, who will pair in attack with Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe, already scored seven goals in 11 Champions League games this season, but a defeat against Arsenal would be seen as one of the biggest disappointments of his career. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Real Madrid 2, Arsenal 0 – If there is one team in the world that can come back against Arsenal, that's Real Madrid. However, this time it seems more than difficult for the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti as the Spanish giants are facing some injuries and key players are forced to play in different positions to cope with these absences. But with Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu, never say never. -- Francesco Porzio

Quarterfinal TV schedule

