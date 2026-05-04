A most consequential week is officially underway in Europe, where the finalists for this year's edition of the UEFA Champions League will finally be decided after two closely contested first legs.

The action resumes in north London as Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid, the pair tied 1-1 on aggregate after each converted a penalty in the Spanish capital a week ago. The stylistically similar sides have a propensity for a defensive approach but it only puts the onus on each team's attacking set-up, both boasting high-caliber attackers who will likely make the difference with a trip to Budapest, Hungary on the line. The good news for Arsenal is that Bukayo Saka is back in the mix after several weeks on the sidelines, while Atleti's Julian Alvarez has been one of Europe's most reliable attackers all season long.

On Wednesday, the attention shifts to Germany as Bayern Munich welcome Paris Saint-Germain after a thriller of a first leg that will go down in Champions League history. PSG's 5-4 aggregate lead is a fragile one but if the first leg is anything to go by, expect both teams to go full throttle once again because they are one game away from the final, not in spite of it. The spotlight will fully be on both Bayern and PSG's attackers, a collection of world beaters all sharing the same pitch -- Bayern's Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have been hard to beat, while PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the game's most entertaining players for over a year now.

Here's what the CBS Sports team is predicting ahead of what will hopefully be an exciting week.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Champions League semifinal second legs

Match James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid 1-0 1-0 1-0 0-1 2-1 Bayern Munich vs. PSG 3-1 2-1 (Bayern advance on penalties) 3-2 (PSG advance on penalties) 2-1 3-1

The player who will decide Arsenal vs. Atleti will be...

Bukayo Saka -- Arsenal have been in a funk for several weeks now and have been in desperate need for someone to snap them out of it, Bukayo Saka finally doing just that on Saturday with his first start since March. He will undoubtedly be eager to repeat on Tuesday with a spot in the Champions League final on the line, and is most likely to be the attacker who will make a difference in a game between two teams who rely heavily on defense. -- Pardeep Cattry

Declan Rice -- In the first leg, it was Rice's ability to drop deep and split the center backs that allowed Arsenal to manipulate the Atletico Madrid press, break the lines and assert their possession control in the first half. His set-piece ability could conjure something from nothing for the Gunners, too, but it is how he can turn up on Julian Alvarez's shoulder an instant after he gets the ball in the final third that might be most critical. -- James Benge



Antoine Griezmann -- This is the last dance of Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid as the French striker will leave the side coached by Diego Simeone in the summer to join Orlando City in the MLS. This is why he will have an extra motivation to bring his team to the final and potentially win the European trophy for the first time in the history of the club, after losing twice in the final against Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016. It would be an incredible and unforgettable farewell. -- Francesco Porzio

Bukayo Saka -- In a win-or-go-home match, the Gunners will need someone to go the extra mile to push them to victory, and that's where Saka's danger going forward can make a difference. Just as comfortable being the driving creative force in attack as he is at taking on players and shooting on his own, after Declan Rice, Saka may be Arsenal's next most irreplaceable player. In what will be a close game against Atleti, he'll be needed to produce a special moment. -- Chuck Booth

The player who will decide Bayern vs. PSG will be ...

Harry Kane -- The England captain has been one of the game's most reliable goal scorers for much of his career now, his consistency almost keeping him under the radar as he nears the end of a career-best season that could catapult him into the Ballon d'Or race if a few more bounces go his way. After a very long wait, things seem to finally be swinging Harry Kane's way and with a return to the Champions League final within reach, expect him to have a say along the way. -- Pardeep Cattry

Luis Diaz -- It felt like PSG couldn't find a single answer for Diaz's outside-to-in runs in the first leg. With Harry Kane and Michael Olise both inclined to drop deep, having someone whose first instinct is to attack the space behind the backline promises to be critical, especially when they are as good as the Bayern No.7. -- James Benge



Michael Olise -- I think there are no doubts on who is the best player at the moment around Europe. Even in the first leg, he scored an outstanding goal that helped the side coached by Vincent Kompany to secure a result that can be overturned in the second leg in Munich. Playing in front of their fans might become a crucial factor for their road to the final in Budapest. -- Francesco Porzio

Manuel Neuer -- The more things change, the more they stay the same, and in a match where star-studded attackers, who will make their presence felt from start to finish, my eyes are on the keepers. Facing Real Madrid, Neuer was able to roll back the clock, making nine saves, and while Bayern doesn't need that kind of performance in order to win this clash with the Parsiains, just making one save that he's not expected to could be enough to make a difference. Big moments need big players, and I have faith that Bayern's attackers will do the job, but they still need assistance from the defense. -- Chuck Booth