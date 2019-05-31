Champions League final 2019 TV listings: Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham in England, Egypt, Brazil and around the world

From North America to Australia, from Africa to Asia and all over Europe, all eyes will be on the Champions League final this Saturday as Liverpool faces Tottenham in Madrid. Millions and millions of people will watch the game around the world at all different hours, and there is nothing quite like trying to find a game on a bunch of channels and not having any luck. Whether you are a Mohamed Salah fan in Egypt wanting to watch the game or a resident of small little Murphy, Argentina, looking to see if hometown boy Mauricio Pochettino can lead Spurs to glory, we've got you covered with international listings from around the world.

You can watch the game in the United States via fuboTV (Try for free). Here's more on how to watch the match in the United States in English or Spanish.

International TV listings

Albania: Tring Sport

Algeria: beIN Sports

Andorra: RMC Sport

Argentina: Fox Play Sur

Armenia: Armenia TV

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: Sky Sports Austria

Belgium: Proximus 11+

Bermuda: SportMax 2

Bolivia: ESPN2 Sur

Bosnia: Nova BH

Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus and TNT Brazil

Bulgaria: bTV Action

Cameroon: Canal +

Canada: DAZN

Chile: Fox Sports Chile

China: PPTV Sports China

Colombia: Fox Sports 2 Cono Sur

Costa Rica: Fox Sports Cono Norte

Cote D'Ivoire: SuperSport 3

Croatia: Planet Sport 3

Denmark: TV3+

Ecuador: Fox Sports 2 Cono Sur

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 11

El Salvador: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte

France: RMC Sports

Germany: DAZN and Sky Sports 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1

Honduras: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte

India: SonyLIV

International: UEFA Champions League App

Iran and Iraq: beIN Arabia

Ireland: BT Sport 2

Israel: Sport 5 Israel

Italy: Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: SportsMax 2

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Lithuania: TV6

Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte

Morocco: beIN Sports 11

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Canal +

Norway: TV2 Sumo

Paraguay: Fox Sports Cono Sur

Peru: Fox Sports Cono Sur

Poland: TVP1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Romania: Digi Sport 1

Russia: Match TV Game

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD

Senegal: Canal + Sport

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: Viasat Ultra

Switzerland: TeleCLub Sport

Turkey: Digiturk Play

Ukraine: Futbol 1

UAE: beIN Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2

United States: TNT and Univision

Uruguay: Fox Sports 2