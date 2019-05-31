Champions League final 2019 TV listings: Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham in England, Egypt, Brazil and around the world
Here's how you can watch one of the biggest soccer matches of the year around the world
From North America to Australia, from Africa to Asia and all over Europe, all eyes will be on the Champions League final this Saturday as Liverpool faces Tottenham in Madrid. Millions and millions of people will watch the game around the world at all different hours, and there is nothing quite like trying to find a game on a bunch of channels and not having any luck. Whether you are a Mohamed Salah fan in Egypt wanting to watch the game or a resident of small little Murphy, Argentina, looking to see if hometown boy Mauricio Pochettino can lead Spurs to glory, we've got you covered with international listings from around the world.
You can watch the game in the United States via fuboTV (Try for free). Here's more on how to watch the match in the United States in English or Spanish.
International TV listings
Albania: Tring Sport
Algeria: beIN Sports
Andorra: RMC Sport
Argentina: Fox Play Sur
Armenia: Armenia TV
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: Sky Sports Austria
Belgium: Proximus 11+
Bermuda: SportMax 2
Bolivia: ESPN2 Sur
Bosnia: Nova BH
Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus and TNT Brazil
Bulgaria: bTV Action
Cameroon: Canal +
Canada: DAZN
Chile: Fox Sports Chile
China: PPTV Sports China
Colombia: Fox Sports 2 Cono Sur
Costa Rica: Fox Sports Cono Norte
Cote D'Ivoire: SuperSport 3
Croatia: Planet Sport 3
Denmark: TV3+
Ecuador: Fox Sports 2 Cono Sur
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 11
El Salvador: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte
France: RMC Sports
Germany: DAZN and Sky Sports 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1
Honduras: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte
India: SonyLIV
International: UEFA Champions League App
Iran and Iraq: beIN Arabia
Ireland: BT Sport 2
Israel: Sport 5 Israel
Italy: Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: SportsMax 2
Japan: DAZN
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Lithuania: TV6
Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte
Morocco: beIN Sports 11
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: Canal +
Norway: TV2 Sumo
Paraguay: Fox Sports Cono Sur
Peru: Fox Sports Cono Sur
Poland: TVP1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1
Romania: Digi Sport 1
Russia: Match TV Game
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD
Senegal: Canal + Sport
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo
Spain: Movistar+
Sweden: Viasat Ultra
Switzerland: TeleCLub Sport
Turkey: Digiturk Play
Ukraine: Futbol 1
UAE: beIN Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2
United States: TNT and Univision
Uruguay: Fox Sports 2
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch UCL final in Spanish
The UEFA Champions League final is set for Saturday in Madrid, Spain
-
Champions League final preview, pick
Tottenham is seeking its first UEFA Champions League title in club history while Liverpool...
-
Why Liverpool will win Champions League
Liverpool is the overwhelming favorite to win this game in Madrid on Saturday, and Mo Salah...
-
Why Tottenham will win Champions League
Kane is coming back from injury to cap of what could be a run of destiny for Spurs
-
Weah goal sends U.S. through in U-20s
The U.S. finished second in Group B
-
U-20 World Cup player scores nine goals
Unsurprisingly, it was a record-setting performance