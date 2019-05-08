Champions League final 2019: When do Liverpool, Tottenham face off in the all-England title game?

Now that we know who will be in the Champions League final, you are probably wondering when exactly the game is? Well, you are going to have to wait a bit after the semifinals concluded this week with Liverpool stunning Barcelona with a three-goal deficit comeback and Tottenham pulling off a similar come-from-behind win against Ajax.

The 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham will be played on Saturday, June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Tottenham is making it's first appearance in the title game, while Liverpool is going for its sixth European championship and first since 2005.

This will be the first Champions League final between two English teams since Manchester United beat Chelsea in 2008, and it's the first between two teams from the same country since 2013 when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund.

The match is set for 3 p.m. ET, and you can see the game on fuboTV (Try for free).