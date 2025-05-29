On Saturday, the champions of Europe will be decided as Inter and Paris Saint-Germain meet in the Champions League final in Munich. You can catch all the action at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Inter may be more experienced, having made the final in 2022-23, facing Manchester City, but under Luis Enrique, PSG have been ready for anything that has come their way.

Historically, finals can be cagey affairs during which the pressure of not wanting to lose your chance at a trophy can overrun playing your own game, but this UCL final isn't an occasion that feels like that. No matter what, PSG will play soccer on the front foot because it's the only way that they know how to play, and for Inter, not only are they used to the pressure of this nature, it could be their last ride under manager Simone Inzaghi. The Italian has returned the club to glory, and a UCL crown is the only thing missing from that legacy. With a chance of adding that on Saturday, the team will be up for it.

Given that this could be such an open affair, looking at props for the game leaves a lot of room to put some fun plays together. Both teams allow plenty of shots and have talented enough players to put them on frame from anywhere on the pitch, so let's get to it:

Hakan Calhanoglu to have 1+ shot on target from outside the box (+200)

Neither team playing in this final has met a shot that they don't like, and for Hakan Calhanoglu, his technique from free kicks makes him one of the most dangerous attackers in the world. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be tough to beat in net for PSG, but one place where Inter may have the edge is when it comes to orchestrating set plays. Even if they don't get free kicks from good shooting positions, Calhanoglu won't be afraid to let the ball fly when needed, trying to secure a trophy for his side.

PSG to win (+120)

While there were some injury concerns for Enrique, the biggest is almost behind him with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia returning to training. With that, PSG will be able to impose their will, looking to make things happen from everywhere on the pitch. Of course, Inter won't make it easy for PSG to pull out a victory, but there is so much talent on the Parisian side. Ousmane Dembele has been in an amazing run of form as a Ballon d'Or contender, and that combined with their balance in midfield will be enough to get this done in regulation.

First half to end in a draw (+105)

This may be an open match, but that doesn't mean that it will get off to a fast start. Even if a team does score in the first half, it's likely that the other team will find a way for an equalizer. Most likely, they'll feel each other out in the first 15 minutes or so before the game begins to open up with the keepers and defenders being called into action before the second half.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds