Champions League final expert picks: PSG vs. Arsenal prediction, best bet, player to watch, final score

The UEFA Champions League final is almost here -- will we get the first repeat champion since Real Madrid in mighty PSG, or will Arsenal join Europe's elite with their first UCL crown? Saturday's showdown at Budapest's Puskás Aréna marks the conclusion of a wild season with an incredible matchup of contrasting styles. PSG, who dismantled Inter 5-0 to lift the trophy for the first time last season, are gunning to become only the second side to retain the Champions League since Real Madrid completed their famous three-peat in 2018. Standing in their way is an Arsenal side riding an historic wave — the Gunners were crowned Premier League last week for the first time since 2004 and are returning to the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years, when Thierry Henry's squad fell to Barcelona 2-1 at the Stade de France.

PSG arrive as the most explosive attack in world soccer, while Arsenal have the globe's best defense. Will it be defense or attack that makes the different?

Check out our expert picks below.

Champions League picks

James Benge Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Roger Gonzalez Winners PSG Arsenal PSG PSG PSG

Player to watch

Vitinha, PSG -- Perhaps the best central midfielder on the planet over the last two years, Vitinha might be the pivot around which this game turns. Can he get PSG moving up the pitch against an opponent that you suspect will, as is their style in big games, press a little more aggressively out of possession? Will his control of the game ensure that the forwards get the ball where he wants it? And will one of his customary thunderbolts break through an Arsenal defense that is not going to allow much in their penalty area? -- James Benge

Man of the match

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG -- The Georgian star has been consistent the whole season and had some incredible numbers with PSG since he joined from Napoli in January 2025. After scoring in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter last year, on the way to a route, he's ready to do it again after scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions this season with the French giants. I'm one of his biggest fans as I also watched him closely when he was playing in the Italian Serie A but I don't see why he shouldn't be a candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or if he wins on Saturday. -- Francesco Porzio

Best bet

Bukayo Saka to score or assist (+165) -- If Arsenal will score goals, Saka will be involved, be it from running down the wings after breaking free of the PSG press or delivering a corner kick that someone bundles over the line, or taking a stunning shot after beating his man. For the Gunners to have a chance in this tie, they need Saka to be on all cylinders, and he has been someone who has stepped up in the biggest moments for his club. With 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions, despite a season riddled with injuries, he's been quite involved in everything that Arsenal do, and as they look to do the double, they'll look to their homegrown "Starboy," which is as good a reason as any to back him to contribute. -- Chuck Booth

Prediction

Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1-- Saturday's Champions League final will be a fascinating example of tactical contrasts, much as last season's semifinal matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal was. Expect things to shake out similarly in Budapest, but not identically. The Gunners have a newfound confidence after finally breaking their decades-long wait for a major trophy and still have Europe's most talented defense, making them as good a contender as any to keep PSG at bay. That said, it is hard not to favor the reigning champions even through one player alone -- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgia international personifies this version of PSG, his play on the wing a combination of skillful and intense. He's the kind of player that can break through a world-class defense and with another Champions League title on the line, count on him to do just that.

Pardeep Cattry

CBS Sports UEFA Champions League Final Schedule

Saturday, May 30 (All Times ET)

Time (ET) Program / Match Platform / Network 8:00 AM Morning Footy Golazo Network 10:00 AM UEFA Champions League Today (Pre-Match) Paramount+, Golazo Network, YouTube 11:00 AM UEFA Champions League Today (Pre-Match) CBS, Paramount+ 11:00 AM Champions League Matchday Golazo Network 12:00 PM PSG vs. Arsenal CBS, Paramount+ 12:00 PM Beckham & Friends Live Paramount+ 2:00 PM The Champions Club Golazo Network 2:30 PM UEFA Champions League Today (Post-Match) CBS, Paramount+ 4:00 PM Scoreline Golazo Network









