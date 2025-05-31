After a dramatic season with more teams and more matches than ever before, the UEFA Champions League campaign comes to a conclusion on Saturday at Munich's Allianz Arena, where Paris Saint-Germain and Inter will face off for Europe's most prestigious club prize at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. There were 36 teams when the inaugural Champions League league phase began, and we're all the way down to two.

The matchup will feature a fascinating clash of tactical styles, with a new-look PSG taking the continent by storm with their unique, attack-minded style of play that has allowed them to blitz through a batch of Europe's best teams in the second half of the season. They will be up against an Inter team that has been amongst the tournament's most consistent teams this campaign, excelling thanks to a sturdy defense and quality players all across the pitch.

Regardless of team selection, the field will feature several players who hope to win their first-ever Champions League titles, a list that includes PSG's Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries.

The tactical approaches will not be the only contrasts at play on Saturday, either. Inter target their fourth Champions League title and their first since 2010, though the competition this season serves as a defining moment of their season after an otherwise trophyless campaign. PSG, meanwhile, have won the domestic league and cup competitions but chase their first-ever Champions League title, which would make them just the second French team to win the trophy and the first from their nation to win the treble.

Check out our expert picks below.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Champions League picks

James Benge Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Roger Gonzalez Winners PSG PSG PSG PSG PSG

Player to watch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG – Every great Champions League final needs that moment that etches itself into the souls of every football fan across the world. Think Gareth Bale's bicycle kick, Jerzy Dudek's wobbly legs or Teddy Sheringham sticking out that right boot to redirect David Beckham's cross into just the right spot. If anyone is going to deliver that, it is probably Kvaratskhelia, utterly fearless and able to blitz his way past any opponent he runs into. -- James Benge

Man of the match

Ousmane Dembele, PSG – The French striker has been a key player for the side coached by Luis Enrique over the season and he's expected to deliver as well in the most crucial final of the year. If Dembele wins the Champions League final, there are also big chances he will win the 2025 edition of the Ballon d'Or. -- Francesco Porzio

Best bet

First half to end in a draw (+110) – In a final of this nature, sometimes it can take a little for things to warm up. Both teams will likely take the first 15 minutes or so, feeling out the game before settling in. Given the strength of the attacks involved, there could certainly be a goal in the first half, but if that happens, expect a quick equalizer to follow. -- Chuck Booth

Champions League final best bets: Inter vs. PSG prediction, pick, odds, prop bets, live stream, where to watch Chuck Booth

Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Inter 0 – The big question of this Champions League final is if Paris Saint-Germain's impressive offense is actually that hard to beat and while Inter are a formidable foe, there are a lot of reasons to answer that question in the affirmative. Manager Luis Enrique has envisioned a unique style of play that catches opponents by surprise every time they hit the pitch and it's hard to envision that Inter will feel differently in their first-ever competitive match against PSG. Teams may figure out a way to defeat this version of PSG at some point, but that feels more like a development for next season than something that could happen on Saturday. -- Pardeep Cattry

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network on Saturday

Paramount+

☀️ Morning Footy (10 a.m. ET): A special edition of Morning Footy, the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines, will kick off Golazo Network's coverage of the big game. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

🏆 Champions League Today (1 p.m. ET): Kate Scott hosts pregame studio coverage alongside analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Coverage from Allianz Arena in Munich begins at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, followed by coverage on the CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

⚽ The Champions Club (5:30 p.m. ET): Poppy Miller, Mike Grella, Nigel Reo-Coker, Tony Meola and Jimmy Conrad for live reactions and match analysis as they break down all the action from the Champions League final.

🥅 Scoreline (7 p.m. ET): Scoreline is the place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.