On Saturday, Chelsea and Manchester City will meet in Porto, Portugal and one team will add its name to the Champions League history books. The second All-England final in three seasons will either see Chelsea lift their second UCL trophy or have Manchester City become winners of the competition for the first time. Here's how to watch Saturday's match on Paramount+ and CBS.
The tournament, originally named the European Cup before it was changed to the Champions League prior to the 1992-93 season, has been around since 1955, with 22 different champions from 13 different countries. Real Madrid is by far the team with the most titles, with 12, followed by AC Milan with seven.
Ahead of the 2020-21 final, let's take a look at the previous champions league winners:
European Cup/Champions League final winners
|SEASON
|WINNERS
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
1955-56
Real Madrid (ESP)
4-3
Stade de Reims (FRA)
Paris
1956-57
Real Madrid (ESP)
2-0
Fiorentina (ITA)
Madrid
1957-58
Real Madrid (ESP)
3-2 (a.e.t)
AC Milan (ITA)
Brussels
1958-59
Real Madrid (ESP)
2-0
Stade de Reims (FRA)
Stuttgart
1959-60
Real Madrid (ESP)
7-3
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Glasgow
1960-61
Benfica (POR)
3-2
Barcelona (ESP)
Bern
1961-62
Benfica (POR)
5-3
Real Madrid (ESP)
Amsterdam
1962-63
AC Milan (ITA)
2-1
Benfica (POR)
London
1963-64
Inter Milan (ITA)
3-1
Real Madrid (ESP)
Vienna
1964-65
Inter Milan (ITA)
1-0
Benfica (POR)
Milan
1965-66
Real Madrid (ESP)
2-1
Partizan (SRB)
Brussels
1966-67
Celtic (SCO)
2-1
Inter Milan (ITA)
Lisbon
1967-68
Manchester United (ENG)
4-1 (a.e.t.)
Benfica (POR)
London
1968-69
AC Milan (ITA)
4-1
Ajax (NED)
Madrid
1969-70
Feyenoord (NED)
2-1 (a.e.t.)
Celtic (SCO)
Milan
1970-71
Ajax (NED)
2-0
Panathinaikos (GRE)
London
1971-72
Ajax (NED)
2-0
Inter Milan (ITA)
Rotterdam
1972-73
Ajax (NED)
1-0
Juventus (ITA)
Belgrade
1973-74
Bayern Munich (GER)
4-0 (replay)
Ateltico Madrid (ESP)
Brussels
1974-75
Bayern Munich (GER)
2-0
Leeds United (ENG)
Paris
1975-76
Bayern Munich (GER)
1-0
Saint-Etiene (FRA)
Glasgow
1976-77
Liverpool (ENG)
3-1
Borussia Monchengladbach (GER)
Rome
1977-78
Liverpool (ENG)
1-0
Club Brugge (BEL)
London
1978-79
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
1-0
Malmo FF (SWE)
Munich
1979-80
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
1-0
Hamburg (GER)
Madrid
1980-81
Liverpool (ENG)
1-0
Real Madrid (ESP)
Paris
1981-82
Aston Villa (ENG)
1-0
Bayern Munich (GER)
Rotterdam
1982-83
Hamburg (GER)
1-0
Juventus (ITA)
Athens
1983-84
Liverpool (ENG)
1-1 (4-2 PKs)
Roma (ITA)
Rome
1984-85
Juventus (ITA)
1-0
Liverpool (ENG)
Brussels
1985-86
Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)
0-0 (2-0 PKs)
Barcelona (ESP)
Seville
1986-87
Porto (POR)
2-1
Bayern Munich (GER)
Vienna
1987-88
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
0-0 (2-0 PKs)
Benfica (POR)
Stuttgart
1988-89
AC Milan (ITA)
4-0
Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)
Barcelona
1989-90
AC Milan (ITA)
1-0
Benfica (POR)
Vienna
1990-91
Red Star Belgrade (SRB)
0-0 (5-3 PKs)
Marseille (FRA)
Bari
1991-92
Barcelona (ESP)
1-0 (a.e.t.)
Sampdoria (ITA)
London
1992-93
Marseille (FRA)
1-0
AC Milan (ITA)
Munich
1993-94
AC Milan (ITA)
4-0
Barcelona (ESP)
Athens
1994-95
Ajax (NED)
1-0
AC Milan (ITA)
Vienna
1995-96
Juventus (ITA)
1-1 (4-2 Pks)
Ajax (NED)
Rome
1996-97
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
3-1
Juventus (ITA)
Munich
1997-98
Real Madrid (ESP)
1-0
Juventus (ITA)
Amsterdam
1998-99
Manchester United (ENG)
2-1
Bayern Munich (GER)
Barcelona
1999-00
Real Madrid (ESP)
3-0
Valencia (ESP)
Saint-Denis
2000-01
Bayern Munich (GER)
1-1 (5-4 PKs)
Valencia (ESP)
Milan
2001-02
Real Madrid (ESP)
2-1
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Glasgow
2002-03
AC Milan (ITA)
0-0 (3-2 PKs)
Juventus (ITA)
Manchester
2003-04
Porto (POR)
3-0
AS Monaco (FRA)
Gelsenkirchen
2004-05
Liverpool (ENG)
3-3 (3-2 PKs)
AC Milan (ITA)
Istanbul
2005-06
Barcelona (ESP)
2-1
Arsenal (ENG)
Saint-Denis
2006-07
AC Milan (ITA)
2-1
Liverpool (ENG)
Athens
2007-08
Manchester United (ENG)
1-1 (6-5 PKs)
Chelsea (ENG)
Moscow
2008-09
Barcelona (ESP)
2-0
Manchester United (ENG)
Rome
2009-10
Inter Milan (ITA)
2-0
Bayern Munich (GER)
Madrid
2010-11
Barcelona (ESP)
3-1
Manchester United (ENG)
London
2011-12
Chelsea (ENG)
1-1 (4-3 PKs)
Bayern Munich (GER)
Munich
2012-13
Bayern Munich (GER)
2-1
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
London
2013-14
Real Madrid (ESP)
4-1 (a.e.t)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Lisbon
2014-15
Barcelona (ESP)
3-1
Juventus (ITA)
Berlin
2015-16
Real Madrid (ESP)
1-1 (5-3 PKs)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Milan
|2016-17
|Real Madrid (ESP)
|4-1
|Juventus (ITA)
|Cardiff
|2017-18
|Real Madrid (ESP)
|3-1
|Liverpool (ENG)
|Kyiv
|2018-19
|Liverpool (ENG)
|2-0
|Tottenham (ENG)
|Madrid
|2019-20
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|1-0
|Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
|Lisbon
European Cup/Champions League title winners by clubs
|CLUB
|TITLES
|YEAR WON
Real Madrid (ESP)
13
1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
AC Milan (ITA)
7
1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
Bayern Munich (GER)
6
1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020
Liverpool (ENG)
6
1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
|Barcelona (ESP)
|5
|1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Ajax (NED)
4
1971, 1972, 1973, 1995
Inter Milan (ITA)
3
1964, 1965, 2010
Manchester United (ENG)
3
1968, 1999, 2008
Juventus (ITA)
2
1985, 1996
Benfica (POR)
2
1961, 1962
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
2
1979, 1980
Porto (POR)
2
1987, 2004
Celtic (SCO)
1
1967
Hamburg (GER)
1
1983
Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)
1
1986
Marseille (FRA)
1
1993
Chelsea (ENG)
1
2012
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
1
1997
Feyenoord (NED)
1
1970
Aston Villa (ENG)
1
1982
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
1
1988
Red Star Belgrade (SRB)
1
1991