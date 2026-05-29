Champions League final: How Arsenal reached big game vs. PSG, players to watch, prediction

After winning the Premier League title last week, Arsenal will look to make more history as they're in pursuit of their first Champions League title on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary. While it's strange for it to feel like the pressure is off the Gunners in such a critical time in their history, that's the power that winning the Premier League brings. No matter what, the season is a success for Mikel Arteta's men, and winning on Saturday would be a cherry on top in a season where set pieces, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice have made dreams come true.

How to watch Arsenal vs. PSG, odds

Date : Saturday, May 30 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 30 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: PSG +130; Draw +230; Arsenal +220

Of course, after celebrating, this isn't saying that they don't want to win the Champions League final, considering that this would be in line to become one of the best seasons in Arsenal history. For such a historic club, the chance to become immortal is within reach in only 90 minutes. Of course, the Gunners will need to get past a PSG side who are chasing dynasty status, but that's what makes this final such an intriguing affair. The best defense in UCL play will face off against the best attack in a battle for supremacy.

How they got here

With ruthless effectiveness, Arsenal finished atop the table during the league phase, scoring 24 goals while only conceding four in eight matches played. Thanks to that, they got a much-needed break by qualifying directly for the round of 16, where they were pitted against Bayer Leverkusen. The away leg of that tie may have ended in a 1-1 draw, but Arsenal had no trouble controlling the home tie in a 2-0 win. Similarly, after winning the first leg in the quarterfinals with Sporting CP 1-0, Arsenal were able to see out the home leg to a 0-0 draw. You may be shocked to learn that yet another draw followed to kick off the semifinals with Atletico Madrid via both sides trading penalties in a game that finished 1-1, but Bukayo Saka's first-half breakthrough in the second leg put the Gunners in the final, winning that leg 1-0.

Players to watch

It's impossible to separate out Arsenal's defense because they work so well together as a unit. From big saves in one-on-one situations by David Raya to Gabriel and William Saliba forming arguably the best centerback pairing in global soccer, that unit will be pushed to its limits in this final. The return of Jurrien Timber to the squad will help, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele are two of the most in-form attackers in the world, but Arsenal's fate will be determined by their ability to control pace and hit PSG on the break. PSG will offer chances to go forward; a team isn't able to play them toe to toe at their own pace.

That's where Rice comes in. A transformative signing for the Gunners when he joined from West Ham United in 2023, moments like this are why he took the step to represent the club. He'll be important defensively and pushing the pace of play forward as Arsenal look to control the tempo of the tie. Along with Rice, Arsenal homegrown Saka will be the one Arteta looks for to get the break going.

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Adept at choosing when to shoot or set up his teammates, Saka's play will be key to trying to keep up with PSG. If he can help control the pace of play, the road to Arsenal winning the first Champions League final in club history will be something that can be seen from a distance. PSG's midfield of Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha generally are the trio dictating the pace of play, and that can't happen for Arsenal to have a chance.

Prediction

The Gunners have had an incredible season, and nothing that happens in the Champions League final will change that. The lack of pressure will help, but PSG's experience in games of this magnitude will matter as well when they score a late equalizer to force extra time before eventually winning on penalties. Score: PSG 1, Arsenal 1 (PSG advances on penalties)