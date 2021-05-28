Manchester City and Chelsea will meet in the UEFA Champions League final in Porto (on CBS and Paramount+), Portugal, on Saturday (on CBS and Paramount+) with European soccer's big prize at stake. Manager Pep Guardiola has won almost everything available since arriving at Etihad Stadium back in 2016, but the UCL has eluded him for the past decade. City are in their first ever final and it has the potential to be an historic day for the Citizens.

Signings: 22

Homegrown: 1

Loan: 1

City have largely relied on big spending to construct their squad, but the group has grown in collective value overall.

Here is our deeper look at how City built this current roster based on Transfermarkt valuations.

Goalkeeper: Ederson - Signed for $44M (now valued at $61.6M)

Four years into his time at Etihad Stadium, the Brazil international is considered one of the best in his position and has won the Premier League Golden Glove award for the past two seasons

Goalkeeper: Zack Steffen - Signed for $7.5M ($6.6M)

One of the two American stars involved in this fixture, the 26-year-old USMNT shot stopper spent time on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf before returning to challenge for regular minutes in Manchester.

Goalkeeper: Scott Carson - Signed on loan ($550,000)

On loan from Derby County in the Championship, the 35-year-old emergency backup played his first Premier League game in over a decade earlier this month.

Defender: Ruben Dias - Signed for $74.8M ($77M)

Arguably one of the best defenders around at present, his form since signing from Benfica at significant cost has been justified by some absolutely superb displays and he rarely misses a game.

Defender: Aymeric Laporte - Signed for $71.5M ($55M)

Recently switched from the France national team to Spain, the 27-year-old signed from Athletic Club for a high fee and although he has not always lived up to it, he is still a solid and dependable central defender.

Defender: Nathan Ake - Signed for $49.8M ($35.2M)

Used sparingly since joining from Bournemouth, but a decent squad option to have -- albeit a pricey one.

Defender: John Stones - Signed for $61.2M ($33M)

Ahead of positional rival Laporte in terms of minutes played, the England international is not of the sam calibre as Dias, but he is still a formidable opponent when in form.

Defender: Eric Garcia - Signed for $1.9M ($22M)

Rarely features and is expected to join formative club Barcelona this summer on a free transfer -- do not expect to see him.

Defender: Philippe Sandler - Signed for $2.8M ($3.3M)

Again, a squad member in name only with no major minutes to his name.

Defender: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Signed for $2.2M ($27.5M)

Five years on from joining, he is developing into an influential figure for City and his versatility is a major plus for Guardiola in both defense and midfield -- adding to his value.

Defender: Benjamin Mendy - Signed for $63.3M ($24.2M)

Not the force that he once was due to lengthy fitness issues, which is reflected in his significant decrease in value.

Defender: Joao Cancelo - Signed for $71.5M ($55M)

One of the players Guardiola depends on most with some of the highest minutes in the squad and a versatile figure too, despite his tumbling valuation.

Defender: Kyle Walker - Signed for $58M ($30.8M)

One of the older heads in this City defense, the England international is still a significant asset on the right or even in the middle

Midfielder: Rodri - Signed for $69M ($77M)

Only trails Ederson and Dias for minutes played this season, reflecting how key he is to this City side and the way that Guardiola sets his team up in various systems.

Midfielder: Fernandinho - Signed for $44M ($2.8M)

Still of use as he gets older, the Brazilian is more of an experienced squad figure these days.

Midfielder: Ilkay Gundogan - Signed for $29.7M ($44M)

Another of Guardiola's regulars, the Germany international has become more of a key figure with an eye for goal as he matures and has become less injury-prone than he once was.

Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne - Signed for $83.6M ($110M)

Arguably City's key man and part of the 11 players that feature most regularly under Guardiola, his time might be managed more tightly these days but his recent contract extension was deserved.

Midfielder: Bernardo Silva - Signed for $55M ($77M)

Versatile and although not the most consistent member of the City squad, he remains a class act on his day and is capable of scoring at important moments.

Attacker: Raheem Sterling - Signed for $71M ($99M)

Suffering for form over the past few months, there is no guarantee that he starts in Porto. However, he does remain one of the most-used players in Pep's system and has contributed goals in double figures.

Attacker: Phil Foden - HG ($88M)

City's rising star from the academy, the England international has moved to a new level this season and is now starting to emerge as a key figure like Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Attacker: Ferran Torres - Signed for $25.3M ($55M)

The Spaniard has been eased in gently since his arrival from Valencia last year, but he has already shown that he can chip in with key goals.

Attacker: Riyad Mahrez - Signed for $74.6M ($46.2M)

City's star man across both semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain, the Algeria international is a force to be reckoned with when he is on form and he appears set to play an important role in Portugal.

Attacker: Gabriel Jesus - Signed for $35.2M ($66M)

Often accused of going missing in the biggest games, he still features regularly and finds the back of the net reasonably regularly.

Attacker: Sergio Aguero - Signed for $44m ($27.5M)

Not the same prolific figure that he once was, this is the last dance for the Argentina international before he moves on to Barca and he would love to add another page of history to his story with the winning goal.

Total Value

Spend: $1,040M

Value: $1,124.2M ($1,035.7M without loan and HG)