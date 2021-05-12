The Champions League final will likely take place in Porto's Estadio do Dragao, according to CBS soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, following lengthy talks between UEFA, the English Football Association, Portuguese and Turkish authorities over the match between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 2021 Champions League final had initially been scheduled for Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium but the UK government's decision to place Turkey on its travel red list due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country forced UEFA to move the venue. Talks with the UK government over quarantine waivers prompted an impasse that meant London's Wembley Stadium was unable to host the game.

UEFA wants as many fans as possible to be able to attend the final and Portugal offers the twin benefits of allowing supporters back in stadia and being on the UK's green list, meaning Chelsea and Manchester City fans will be able to attend if they can secure tickets. As it stands Portuguese law will allow attendance at live events but only to 10 percent capacity. The Dragao seats 50,035 attendees and UEFA is said to hope that up to 20,000 supporters will be able to attend the game.

In a meeting with the Chelsea Supporters Trust, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin offered assurances that fans of both finalists will receive priority for tickets to the match, vice-chair of the fan group Dom Rosso said on Twitter.

Istanbul had initially been due to host the 2020 final but the quarterfinals of that competition were also moved to Portugal to form a covid-secure bubble with Lisbon's Estadio da Luz hosting the final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. The Turkish capital was subsequently handed the 2021 showpiece event and may yet drop back a further year. Saint Petersburg, Munich and London are currently in possession of the finals between 2022 and 2024.