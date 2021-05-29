The 2021 UEFA Champions League trophy is up for grabs on Saturday as Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the final in Porto, Portugal. The all-English final sees two dominate, physical defenses go head to head with City as the favorites, but the Blues will hope to repeat their last performance against the Cityzens, knocking them off in Premier League play earlier in the month. City, led by a heavily funded project and coach Pep Guardiola, look to win their first ever European crown in their first ever appearance. The Blues, the only team in London to ever win the UCL, are looking for their second title in what will be their third trip to the game. American star Christian Pulisic is on the bench for the Blues to begin the match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, May 29 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 29 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal

: Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Live updates: City vs. Chelsea

City vs. Chelsea Odds: Man. City -111; Draw +240; Chelsea +330 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: Their first appearance in the final after so many European failures during their last decade-plus of relevance. Every dollar poured into the club, the ones well spent and wasted, have led to this moment. 90 minutes awaits them, and they could be hitting their stride. Against PSG in the semifinals, City weren't always spectacular in attack. In fact, they needed some good fortune in the first half. But the exceptional defense, led by Ruben Dias, has changed this team from an attacking machine to one with great balance. This may be the best chance they ever get to win the title, and most are expecting them to win. Can they handle the pressure?

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel is hoping this game is similar to that of the one on May 8 when Chelsea beat City 2-1 in the Premier League. That was a match where City had 16 shots, but Chelsea positioned themselves well defensively, allowing just four to go on frame. City should see most of the ball this time around, and it will all start at the back for the Blues. Expect them to sit deep early on and look to go on the counter with their speed. That recipe for success has worked before, but how will they adapt after City's surprising inclusion of Raheem Sterling to the XI?

Prediction

The attack of City is relentless, and the sharpness is there as Kevin de Bruyne sets up the winning goal to Phil Foden. Pick: City 2, Chelsea 1