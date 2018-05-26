Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool starting lineups as Bale is on bench

Here's how each team is lining up

The UEFA Champions League for 2017-18 kicks off shortly at 2:45 p.m. ET (preview), as Real Madrid and Liverpool fight for the right to be called Europe's best.

It's a match filled with top talent, but how will Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp line up their teams? The official team news is out for both, and here are the starting XIs for each team:

Real Madrid

Starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema.

Bench: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Theo, Lucas, Asensio, Kovacic.

Liverpool

Starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Bench: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Can, Solanke.

