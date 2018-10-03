Champions League final scores, takeaways: Messi, Barcelona destroy Spurs; Napoli tops Liverpool

After 23 goals in eight Champions League group stage matches on Tuesday, Wednesday's eight games brought us 26 more including an amazing hat trick from Neymar.

Here's how the day's action went with scores and takeaways:

Wednesday's Champions League scores

PSG 6, Red Star Belgrade 1

Schalke 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Barcelona 4, Tottenham 2

Inter Milan 2, PSV 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

Takeaways

Gracias, Luis: Messi had himself a day, scoring two goals on Tottenham in the victory. But not to be overlooked is the impact Luis Suarez had. The star striker didn't record an assist or a goal, but he dummied the Spurs' defense on both of the Messi goals, letting the ball go by him unselfishly. Messi owes him a little something. A nice dinner would probably suffice.

Lionel Messi just called game. What a dummy from Luis Suarez 👀 pic.twitter.com/pC7QEZpXPj — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 3, 2018

Pulisic-less Dortmund dominates: Fans of the U.S. men's national team looking to see Christian Pulisic in action were bummed out when it was announced before the game that the American prodigy has a tear in his calf muscle. Dortmund didn't seem to skip a beat without him. The team beat Monaco, 3-0, and has notched six points from six. It's still early, and there are two tough games against Atletico Madrid next up, but this team is in a great spot to move on. If it can get three points from Atletico in those two matches, we can start penciling them into the next round.

Liverpool loses for second time in a week: Liverpool dropped its second game in a span of a week and lost its first UCL match of the season thanks to Lorenzo Insigne's dramatic late winner. It was a match where the Reds looked overwhelmed and overmatched at times. To put it kindly, it was an off night. Jurgen Klopp's team didn't produce a shot on target, while Napoli got five, scoring its last one. And all of a sudden, the Reds go from first place in the group to third.

Lorenzo Insigne wins it for Napoli in the 90th minute 😱 pic.twitter.com/7i9N1nKEfH — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 3, 2018

Neymar runs rampant on Red Star Belgrade: It was a cakewalk for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as the French club picked up its first win of the UCL season by a 6-1 scoreline, with Neymar getting a hat trick. The Brazilian scored two in the first half and helped his team bounce back from the loss to Liverpool, dominating a team that stood next to no chance with how sharp PSG was. PSG had 34 shots, 17 of which were on frame, finishing the game with 75 percent possession. Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria found the back of the net.

Neymar scored two goals from a free kick, and it was his third and team's last that was the best. Just look at the reaction of the Red Star goalkeeper -- helpless:

McKennie, the American hero: Young American midfielder Weston McKennie scored his first career goal for Schalke on Wednesday, and what a goal it was. In the 88th minute, he headed home from a corner kick to give his team a massive 1-0 win. Take a look:

Weston McKennie wins it for @s04_us with his first goal for the club 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/crF0EFmebl — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 3, 2018

That's an incredible moment for this kid, who's worked his tail off to get into the first side and has played so well since then.

Relive UCL commentary

