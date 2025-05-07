The UEFA Champions League final is officially set, with Inter set to face Paris Saint-Germain on May 31 in a battle of tactical contrasts. Inter booked their trip to Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday after a thrilling 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona but enter the final as one of Europe's best defensive sides, returning to the showcase match for the second time in three seasons. PSG, meanwhile, perfected an attack-minded system in the winter and have been nearly impossible to beat since, returning to the finale for the first time since 2020 – and in their first season since Kylian Mbappe's departure.

This season's Champions League final will not only offer a crowning moment for two teams at different phases of ambitious projects – for Inter, this could be a last dance of sorts for the current group while for PSG, this could be a dream start in the first year of Luis Enrique's unique stylistic vision for the team. For Inter, it would be their first Champions League title in 15 years, and for PSG, it would be the first time they claimed the prize.

As the countdown to May 31 begins, here are the storylines worth keeping an eye on during the Champions League final.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

1. Paris Saint-Germain's press

PSG's route to the final has been a unique one, first bearing the brunt of a new-look league phase draw that required them to play Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. It was a real trial by fire for Enrique's new approach for the team, but by the time they faced City in January, things began to click. Once they added Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, they were essentially unstoppable, knocking Brest, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal out of the competition in the knockouts.

Enrique's pressing system has been the foundation of their triumph, one in which a successful attacking play means they can overload the opposition defense by having several options in front of goal. The system has highlighted Kvaratskhelia's elite skillset and has also gotten the best out of a few of the game's unsung heroes – Ousmane Dembele has had a career-best season, while Desire Doue, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha have also been central to their success. The transformation from a collection of stars to a team has been unpredictably quick, and may just be the key to them going all the way.

2. Inter's defensive resolve

Considering PSG reached the final with their dominant attack, it perhaps only makes sense that they will meet a defense-first team in Munich who will have a final crack at stopping their offensive effort. Their 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona in the semifinals may suggest otherwise, but the foundation of Inter's run to the Champions League final has been a sturdy back line. Simone Inzaghi's team have been one of the best defensive teams in Europe, conceding just five goals in 12 games before the semifinals. Even in their high-scoring semifinals, goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a huge difference with 14 saves across both legs, coming in clutch especially as Barcelona unsuccessfully searched for one final equalizer.

If one broadens the scope of Inter's defensive strength, look no further than their wingbacks Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco. The pair embodies the idea that Inter's defense-first approach is a multifunctional one, playing a crucial role in building their attacks. That was especially true in the semifinal tie against Barcelona when both helped create several goals, with Dumfries in particular enjoying an outstanding week with five total goal involvements, including two goals off set pieces in the first leg.

3. PSG's youth, Inter's experience

Their styles are not the only contrasts to draw between the finalists. Inter's upcoming trip to Munich is just the latest chapter in the Inzaghi era, one that includes their loss in the final in Istanbul two years ago to Manchester City. Six of the starters in Tuesday's second leg against Barcelona were part of the group that lost the 2023 final, while this version of PSG is very different from the one that lost the Champions League to Bayern Munich in Lisbon five years ago. Just one starter – Marquinhos – from Wednesday's second leg against Arsenal was part of that team, and the current PSG group is anchored by French youngsters like Doue and Bradley Barcola. The young players have seemed up for the task at each stage of the knockouts so far, but the question is if they can keep their calm for perhaps the biggest match of their careers, especially up against an Inter side that has felt these feelings before.