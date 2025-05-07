It's the biggest prize in club soccer, and it will be decided before the month is up. The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final is set after the semifinals concluded this midweek, meaning we are not far away from the ultimate showdown with legacies on the line. Back in July, the qualifying round started as 81 teams had dreams of conquering Europe, and the first-ever 36-team league phase brought the drama like never before, leaving just two teams left standing. Here's everything you need to know about the big game:

Who is playing in the Champions League final?

The final will be between Italian club Inter and French club Paris Saint-Germain. Inter beat Barcelona in the most epic semifinals in history while PSG cruised past Arsenal.

Inter have won the competition three times in their history and were just in the final just three seasons ago, losing to mighty Manchester City, 1-0. PSG, meanwhile, have never won the competition in their history, as they look to become just the second French team to lift the title after Marseille. PSG have made the final once, doing so back in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich during COVID.

Neither team was really viewed as a legit threat to win the competition as it's been largely dominated by Spanish, English and German clubs. No team outside of those three countries has won it since Inter did it back in 2010, and France's lone title was in 1993.

Inter have had to replace stars over the years yet have remained competitive, knocking out Bayern Munich and Barcelona before reaching the final. Some may have viewed Inter as a threat, and they would be wise to do so with their experience together and continued improvement, but most would have chosen sides like Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid as more likely to win it all this season.

PSG have been viewed as somewhat contenders over the last several years, having stars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi. They entered this season with neither after Mbappe's move to Real Madrid, and go figure -- they make the final and are the early favorites.

When and where is the Champions League final?

The final will take place on Saturday, May 31. The venue hosting is the Allianz Arena in Munich Germany. UCL games are typically on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, although this season did see a Thursday matchday, but the final is always played on a Saturday.

What time does it start?

The final is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31.

Where can I watch it?

The game will air on CBS and Paramount+, your home for all things Champions League.