World champions Chelsea will kick off their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich in the showcase opener for the competition's league phase, a week that will also see Kevin De Bruyne reunited with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile holders Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defense against Atalanta in a rerun of the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals, while Liverpool, who will rank among the favorites to win the competition, kick off their eight games at home to Atletico Madrid.

Paramount+ and CBS Sports are your home for Champions League action all season long. Don't miss coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

PSG's challenging league phase could conclude in dramatic fashion at the Parc des Princes, the Qatar-owned club facing off against Newcastle United, whose backing comes from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The final round of fixtures will see all 36 teams playing at the same time with matches such as Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter, Napoli vs. Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham having the look of significant games in the battle for qualification.

Before those games on January 28 there will be a host of big matches and high-stakes reunions. Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player is set for November 4 while Xabi Alonso's side are also scheduled to travel to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty on September 30, only two days after their game away to Atletico Madrid. That match could now be rescheduled.

Arguably the game of the league phase, PSG's trip to Barcelona, will take place on October 1. That is part of what could be a challenging start to the league phase for Hansi Flick's side, who also have their away games to Newcastle United and Chelsea in their first five matches.

The top 24 teams from the 36 strong league phase will qualify for the knockout phases of the competition. Those who finish between first and eighth will be guaranteed a spot in the Champions League last 16 with the remaining teams playing off to join them.

Ranking best games of Champions League league phase: Barca vs. PSG at the top; Liverpool vs. Real a huge one James Benge

📅 Matchday One -- Tuesday, September 16

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Athletic Club Arsenal FC 12:45 PM ET PSV Eindhoven R. Union Saint-Gilloise 3:00 PM ET Juventus Borussia Dortmund 3:00 PM ET Real Madrid C.F. Olympique de Marseille 3:00 PM ET SL Benfica Qarabağ FK 3:00 PM ET Tottenham Hotspur Villarreal CF

📅 Wednesday, September 17

Time (ET)1 Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Olympiacos FC Pafos FC 12:45 PM ET SK Slavia Praha FK Bodø/Glimt 3:00 PM ET AFC Ajax FC Internazionale Milano 3:00 PM ET FC Bayern München Chelsea FC 3:00 PM ET Liverpool FC Atlético de Madrid 3:00 PM ET Paris Saint-Germain Atalanta BC

📅 Thursday, September 18

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Club Brugge KV AS Monaco 12:45 PM ET F.C. Copenhagen Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3:00 PM ET Eintracht Frankfurt Galatasaray A.Ş. 3:00 PM ET Manchester City SSC Napoli 3:00 PM ET Newcastle United FC FC Barcelona 3:00 PM ET Sporting CP FC Kairat Almaty

📅 Matchday Two -- Tuesday, September 30

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Atalanta BC Club Brugge KV 12:45 PM ET FC Kairat Almaty Real Madrid C.F. 03:00 PM ET Atlético de Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt 03:00 PM ET Chelsea FC SL Benfica 03:00 PM ET FC Internazionale Milano SK Slavia Praha 03:00 PM ET FK Bodø/Glimt Tottenham Hotspur 03:00 PM ET Galatasaray A.Ş. Liverpool FC 03:00 PM ET Olympique de Marseille AFC Ajax 03:00 PM ET Pafos FC FC Bayern München

📅 Wednesday, October 1

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Qarabağ FK F.C. Copenhagen 12:45 PM ET R. Union Saint-Gilloise Newcastle United FC 03:00 PM ET Arsenal FC Olympiacos FC 03:00 PM ET AS Monaco Manchester City 03:00 PM ET Bayer 04 Leverkusen PSV Eindhoven 03:00 PM ET Borussia Dortmund Athletic Club 03:00 PM ET FC Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain 03:00 PM ET SSC Napoli Sporting Clube de Portugal 03:00 PM ET Villarreal CF Juventus

📅 Matchday Three -- Tuesday, October 21

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET FC Barcelona Olympiacos FC 12:45 PM ET FC Kairat Almaty Pafos FC 03:00 PM ET Arsenal FC Atlético de Madrid 03:00 PM ET Bayer 04 Leverkusen Paris Saint-Germain 03:00 PM ET F.C. Copenhagen Borussia Dortmund 03:00 PM ET Newcastle United FC SL Benfica 03:00 PM ET PSV Eindhoven SSC Napoli 03:00 PM ET R. Union Saint-Gilloise FC Internazionale Milano 03:00 PM ET Villarreal CF Manchester City

📅 Wednesday, October 22

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Athletic Club Qarabağ FK 12:45 PM ET Galatasaray A.Ş. FK Bodø/Glimt 03:00 PM ET AS Monaco Tottenham Hotspur 03:00 PM ET Atalanta BC SK Slavia Praha 03:00 PM ET Chelsea FC AFC Ajax 03:00 PM ET Eintracht Frankfurt Liverpool FC 03:00 PM ET FC Bayern München Club Brugge KV 03:00 PM ET Real Madrid C.F. Juventus 03:00 PM ET Sporting CP Olympique de Marseille

📅 Matchday Four -- Tuesday, November 4

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET SK Slavia Praha Arsenal FC 12:45 PM ET SSC Napoli Eintracht Frankfurt 03:00 PM ET Atlético de Madrid R. Union Saint-Gilloise 03:00 PM ET FK Bodø/Glimt AS Monaco 03:00 PM ET Juventus Sporting Clube de Portugal 03:00 PM ET Liverpool FC Real Madrid C.F. 03:00 PM ET Olympiacos FC PSV Eindhoven 03:00 PM ET Paris Saint-Germain FC Bayern München 03:00 PM ET Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Copenhagen

Wednesday, November 5

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Pafos FC Villarreal CF 12:45 PM ET Qarabağ FK Chelsea FC 03:00 PM ET AFC Ajax Galatasaray A.Ş. 03:00 PM ET Club Brugge KV FC Barcelona 03:00 PM ET FC Internazionale Milano FC Kairat Almaty 03:00 PM ET Manchester City Borussia Dortmund 03:00 PM ET Newcastle United FC Athletic Club 03:00 PM ET Olympique de Marseille Atalanta BC 03:00 PM ET SL Benfica Bayer 04 Leverkusen

📅 Matchday Five -- Tuesday, November, 25

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET AFC Ajax SL Benfica 12:45 PM ET Galatasaray A.Ş. R. Union Saint-Gilloise 03:00 PM ET Borussia Dortmund Villarreal CF 03:00 PM ET Chelsea FC FC Barcelona 03:00 PM ET FK Bodø/Glimt Juventus 03:00 PM ET Manchester City Bayer 04 Leverkusen 03:00 PM ET Olympique de Marseille Newcastle United FC 03:00 PM ET SK Slavia Praha Athletic Club 03:00 PM ET SSC Napoli Qarabağ FK

📅 Wednesday, November 26

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET F.C. Copenhagen FC Kairat Almaty 12:45 PM ET Pafos FC AS Monaco 03:00 PM ET Arsenal FC FC Bayern München 03:00 PM ET Atlético de Madrid FC Internazionale Milano 03:00 PM ET Eintracht Frankfurt Atalanta BC 03:00 PM ET Liverpool FC PSV Eindhoven 03:00 PM ET Olympiacos FC Real Madrid C.F. 03:00 PM ET Paris Saint-Germain Tottenham Hotspur 03:00 PM ET Sporting CP Club Brugge KV

📅 Matchday Six -- Tuesday, December 9

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 10:30 AM ET FC Kairat Almaty Olympiacos FC 12:45 PM ET FC Bayern München Sporting Clube de Portugal 03:00 PM ET AS Monaco Galatasaray A.Ş. 03:00 PM ET Atalanta BC Chelsea FC 03:00 PM ET FC Barcelona Eintracht Frankfurt 03:00 PM ET FC Internazionale Milano Liverpool FC 03:00 PM ET PSV Eindhoven Atlético de Madrid 03:00 PM ET R. Union Saint-Gilloise Olympique de Marseille 03:00 PM ET Tottenham Hotspur SK Slavia Praha

📅Wednesday, December 10

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Qarabağ FK AFC Ajax 12:45 PM ET Villarreal CF F.C. Copenhagen 03:00 PM ET Athletic Club Paris Saint-Germain 03:00 PM ET Bayer 04 Leverkusen Newcastle United FC 03:00 PM ET Borussia Dortmund FK Bodø/Glimt 03:00 PM ET Club Brugge KV Arsenal FC 03:00 PM ET Juventus Pafos FC 03:00 PM ET Real Madrid C.F. Manchester City 03:00 PM ET SL Benfica SSC Napoli

📅 Matchday Seven -- Tuesday, January 20

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 10:30 AM ET FC Kairat Almaty Club Brugge KV 12:45 PM ET FK Bodø/Glimt Manchester City 03:00 PM ET F.C. Copenhagen SSC Napoli 03:00 PM ET FC Internazionale Milano Arsenal FC 03:00 PM ET Olympiacos FC Bayer 04 Leverkusen 03:00 PM ET Real Madrid C.F. AS Monaco 03:00 PM ET Sporting CP Paris Saint-Germain 03:00 PM ET Tottenham Hotspur Borussia Dortmund 03:00 PM ET Villarreal CF AFC Ajax

📅 Wednesday, January 21

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team 12:45 PM ET Galatasaray A.Ş. Atlético de Madrid 12:45 PM ET Qarabağ FK Eintracht Frankfurt 03:00 PM ET Atalanta BC Athletic Club 03:00 PM ET Chelsea FC Pafos FC 03:00 PM ET FC Bayern München R. Union Saint-Gilloise 03:00 PM ET Juventus SL Benfica 03:00 PM ET Newcastle United FC PSV Eindhoven 03:00 PM ET Olympique de Marseille Liverpool FC 03:00 PM ET SK Slavia Praha FC Barcelona

📅 Matchday Eight -- Tuesday, January 28