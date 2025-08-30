untitled-design-2025-08-30t135105-623.png
World champions Chelsea will kick off their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich in the showcase opener for the competition's league phase, a week that will also see Kevin De Bruyne reunited with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Meanwhile holders Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defense against Atalanta in a rerun of the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals, while Liverpool, who will rank among the favorites to win the competition, kick off their eight games at home to Atletico Madrid.

PSG's challenging league phase could conclude in dramatic fashion at the Parc des Princes, the Qatar-owned club facing off against Newcastle United, whose backing comes from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The final round of fixtures will see all 36 teams playing at the same time with matches such as Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter, Napoli vs. Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham having the look of significant games in the battle for qualification.

Before those games on January 28 there will be a host of big matches and high-stakes reunions. Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player is set for November 4 while Xabi Alonso's side are also scheduled to travel to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty on September 30, only two days after their game away to Atletico Madrid. That match could now be rescheduled.
Arguably the game of the league phase, PSG's trip to Barcelona, will take place on October 1. That is part of what could be a challenging start to the league phase for Hansi Flick's side, who also have their away games to Newcastle United and Chelsea in their first five matches.

The top 24 teams from the 36 strong league phase will qualify for the knockout phases of the competition. Those who finish between first and eighth will be guaranteed a spot in the Champions League last 16 with the remaining teams playing off to join them.  

📅 Matchday One -- Tuesday, September 16

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETAthletic ClubArsenal FC
12:45 PM ETPSV EindhovenR. Union Saint-Gilloise
3:00 PM ETJuventusBorussia Dortmund
3:00 PM ETReal Madrid C.F.Olympique de Marseille
3:00 PM ETSL BenficaQarabağ FK
3:00 PM ETTottenham HotspurVillarreal CF

📅 Wednesday, September 17

Time (ET)1Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETOlympiacos FCPafos FC
12:45 PM ETSK Slavia PrahaFK Bodø/Glimt
3:00 PM ETAFC AjaxFC Internazionale Milano
3:00 PM ETFC Bayern MünchenChelsea FC
3:00 PM ETLiverpool FCAtlético de Madrid
3:00 PM ETParis Saint-GermainAtalanta BC

📅 Thursday, September 18

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETClub Brugge KVAS Monaco
12:45 PM ETF.C. CopenhagenBayer 04 Leverkusen
3:00 PM ETEintracht FrankfurtGalatasaray A.Ş.
3:00 PM ETManchester CitySSC Napoli
3:00 PM ETNewcastle United FCFC Barcelona
3:00 PM ETSporting CPFC Kairat Almaty

📅 Matchday Two -- Tuesday, September 30

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETAtalanta BCClub Brugge KV
12:45 PM ETFC Kairat AlmatyReal Madrid C.F.
03:00 PM ETAtlético de MadridEintracht Frankfurt
03:00 PM ETChelsea FCSL Benfica
03:00 PM ETFC Internazionale MilanoSK Slavia Praha
03:00 PM ETFK Bodø/GlimtTottenham Hotspur
03:00 PM ETGalatasaray A.Ş.Liverpool FC
03:00 PM ETOlympique de MarseilleAFC Ajax
03:00 PM ETPafos FCFC Bayern München

📅 Wednesday, October 1

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETQarabağ FKF.C. Copenhagen
12:45 PM ETR. Union Saint-GilloiseNewcastle United FC
03:00 PM ETArsenal FCOlympiacos FC
03:00 PM ETAS MonacoManchester City
03:00 PM ETBayer 04 LeverkusenPSV Eindhoven
03:00 PM ETBorussia DortmundAthletic Club
03:00 PM ETFC BarcelonaParis Saint-Germain
03:00 PM ETSSC NapoliSporting Clube de Portugal
03:00 PM ETVillarreal CFJuventus

📅 Matchday Three -- Tuesday, October 21

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETFC BarcelonaOlympiacos FC
12:45 PM ETFC Kairat AlmatyPafos FC
03:00 PM ETArsenal FCAtlético de Madrid
03:00 PM ETBayer 04 LeverkusenParis Saint-Germain
03:00 PM ETF.C. CopenhagenBorussia Dortmund
03:00 PM ETNewcastle United FCSL Benfica
03:00 PM ETPSV EindhovenSSC Napoli
03:00 PM ETR. Union Saint-GilloiseFC Internazionale Milano
03:00 PM ETVillarreal CFManchester City

📅  Wednesday, October 22

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETAthletic ClubQarabağ FK
12:45 PM ETGalatasaray A.Ş.FK Bodø/Glimt
03:00 PM ETAS MonacoTottenham Hotspur
03:00 PM ETAtalanta BCSK Slavia Praha
03:00 PM ETChelsea FCAFC Ajax
03:00 PM ETEintracht FrankfurtLiverpool FC
03:00 PM ETFC Bayern MünchenClub Brugge KV
03:00 PM ETReal Madrid C.F.Juventus
03:00 PM ETSporting CPOlympique de Marseille

📅 Matchday Four -- Tuesday, November 4

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETSK Slavia PrahaArsenal FC
12:45 PM ETSSC NapoliEintracht Frankfurt
03:00 PM ETAtlético de MadridR. Union Saint-Gilloise
03:00 PM ETFK Bodø/GlimtAS Monaco
03:00 PM ETJuventusSporting Clube de Portugal
03:00 PM ETLiverpool FCReal Madrid C.F.
03:00 PM ETOlympiacos FCPSV Eindhoven
03:00 PM ETParis Saint-GermainFC Bayern München
03:00 PM ETTottenham HotspurF.C. Copenhagen

Wednesday, November 5

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETPafos FCVillarreal CF
12:45 PM ETQarabağ FKChelsea FC
03:00 PM ETAFC AjaxGalatasaray A.Ş.
03:00 PM ETClub Brugge KVFC Barcelona
03:00 PM ETFC Internazionale MilanoFC Kairat Almaty
03:00 PM ETManchester CityBorussia Dortmund
03:00 PM ETNewcastle United FCAthletic Club
03:00 PM ETOlympique de MarseilleAtalanta BC
03:00 PM ETSL BenficaBayer 04 Leverkusen

📅 Matchday Five -- Tuesday, November, 25

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETAFC AjaxSL Benfica
12:45 PM ETGalatasaray A.Ş.R. Union Saint-Gilloise
03:00 PM ETBorussia DortmundVillarreal CF
03:00 PM ETChelsea FCFC Barcelona
03:00 PM ETFK Bodø/GlimtJuventus
03:00 PM ETManchester CityBayer 04 Leverkusen
03:00 PM ETOlympique de MarseilleNewcastle United FC
03:00 PM ETSK Slavia PrahaAthletic Club
03:00 PM ETSSC NapoliQarabağ FK

📅 Wednesday, November 26

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETF.C. CopenhagenFC Kairat Almaty
12:45 PM ETPafos FCAS Monaco
03:00 PM ETArsenal FCFC Bayern München
03:00 PM ETAtlético de MadridFC Internazionale Milano
03:00 PM ETEintracht FrankfurtAtalanta BC
03:00 PM ETLiverpool FCPSV Eindhoven
03:00 PM ETOlympiacos FCReal Madrid C.F.
03:00 PM ETParis Saint-GermainTottenham Hotspur
03:00 PM ETSporting CPClub Brugge KV

📅 Matchday Six -- Tuesday, December 9

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
10:30 AM ETFC Kairat AlmatyOlympiacos FC
12:45 PM ETFC Bayern MünchenSporting Clube de Portugal
03:00 PM ETAS MonacoGalatasaray A.Ş.
03:00 PM ETAtalanta BCChelsea FC
03:00 PM ETFC BarcelonaEintracht Frankfurt
03:00 PM ETFC Internazionale MilanoLiverpool FC
03:00 PM ETPSV EindhovenAtlético de Madrid
03:00 PM ETR. Union Saint-GilloiseOlympique de Marseille
03:00 PM ETTottenham HotspurSK Slavia Praha

📅Wednesday, December 10 

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETQarabağ FKAFC Ajax
12:45 PM ETVillarreal CFF.C. Copenhagen
03:00 PM ETAthletic ClubParis Saint-Germain
03:00 PM ETBayer 04 LeverkusenNewcastle United FC
03:00 PM ETBorussia DortmundFK Bodø/Glimt
03:00 PM ETClub Brugge KVArsenal FC
03:00 PM ETJuventusPafos FC
03:00 PM ETReal Madrid C.F.Manchester City
03:00 PM ETSL BenficaSSC Napoli

📅 Matchday Seven -- Tuesday, January 20

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
10:30 AM ETFC Kairat AlmatyClub Brugge KV
12:45 PM ETFK Bodø/GlimtManchester City
03:00 PM ETF.C. CopenhagenSSC Napoli
03:00 PM ETFC Internazionale MilanoArsenal FC
03:00 PM ETOlympiacos FCBayer 04 Leverkusen
03:00 PM ETReal Madrid C.F.AS Monaco
03:00 PM ETSporting CPParis Saint-Germain
03:00 PM ETTottenham HotspurBorussia Dortmund
03:00 PM ETVillarreal CFAFC Ajax

📅 Wednesday, January 21

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
12:45 PM ETGalatasaray A.Ş.Atlético de Madrid
12:45 PM ETQarabağ FKEintracht Frankfurt
03:00 PM ETAtalanta BCAthletic Club
03:00 PM ETChelsea FCPafos FC
03:00 PM ETFC Bayern MünchenR. Union Saint-Gilloise
03:00 PM ETJuventusSL Benfica
03:00 PM ETNewcastle United FCPSV Eindhoven
03:00 PM ETOlympique de MarseilleLiverpool FC
03:00 PM ETSK Slavia PrahaFC Barcelona

📅 Matchday Eight -- Tuesday, January 28

Time (ET)Home TeamAway Team
03:00 PM ETAFC AjaxOlympiacos FC
03:00 PM ETArsenal FCFC Kairat Almaty
03:00 PM ETAS MonacoJuventus
03:00 PM ETAthletic ClubSporting Clube de Portugal
03:00 PM ETAtlético de MadridFK Bodø/Glimt
03:00 PM ETBayer 04 LeverkusenVillarreal CF
03:00 PM ETBorussia DortmundFC Internazionale Milano
03:00 PM ETClub Brugge KVOlympique de Marseille
03:00 PM ETEintracht FrankfurtTottenham Hotspur
03:00 PM ETFC BarcelonaF.C. Copenhagen
03:00 PM ETLiverpool FCQarabağ FK
03:00 PM ETManchester CityGalatasaray A.Ş.
03:00 PM ETPafos FCSK Slavia Praha
03:00 PM ETParis Saint-GermainNewcastle United FC
03:00 PM ETPSV EindhovenFC Bayern München
03:00 PM ETR. Union Saint-GilloiseAtalanta BC
03:00 PM ETSL BenficaReal Madrid C.F.
03:00 PM ETSSC NapoliChelsea FC