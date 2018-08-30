Champions League group draw live updates: Where will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Ronaldo's Juventus land?

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League draw will take place on Thursday in Monaco. Follow our live updates

The Champions League 2018-19 group stage draw is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. ET in Monaco. 32 teams will be sorted into eight groups, and we'll be providing live updates during the draw with instant analysis, favorites, dark-horse picks and more. We'll find out who giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich will be playing, and we will also know what the group stage path looks like for Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team Juventus.

For everything you need to know leading up to the draw, click here. And for those who want to watch the draw, it will air on Univision Deportes, which you can access via fuboTV (Try for free). 

The pots are seeded as follows:

Pot 1 
Real Madrid (reigning champs)
Atletico Madrid (Europa League champs)
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Manchester City
Juventus
PSG
Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2 
Borussia Dortmund
Porto
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Benfica
Napoli
Tottenham
Roma

Pot 3
Schalke
Lyon
Monaco
CSKA Moscow
Ajax
Liverpool
PSV, Valencia

Pot 4
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
Inter Milan
Hoffenheim
Viktoria Plzen
AEK Athens
Red Star Belgrade
Young Boys

Champions League draw: Live updates

If the live blog feature does not load, please click here.

