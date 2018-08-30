Champions League group draw live updates: Where will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Ronaldo's Juventus land?

The Champions League 2018-19 group stage draw is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. ET in Monaco. 32 teams will be sorted into eight groups, and we'll be providing live updates during the draw with instant analysis, favorites, dark-horse picks and more. We'll find out who giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich will be playing, and we will also know what the group stage path looks like for Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team Juventus.

For everything you need to know leading up to the draw, click here. And for those who want to watch the draw, it will air on Univision Deportes, which you can access via fuboTV (Try for free).

The pots are seeded as follows:

Pot 1

Real Madrid (reigning champs)

Atletico Madrid (Europa League champs)

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Manchester City

Juventus

PSG

Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2

Borussia Dortmund

Porto

Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica

Napoli

Tottenham

Roma



Pot 3

Schalke

Lyon

Monaco

CSKA Moscow

Ajax

Liverpool

PSV, Valencia

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Inter Milan

Hoffenheim

Viktoria Plzen

AEK Athens

Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys

Champions League draw: Live updates

