Champions League group stage draw: Everything to know, start time, live stream, TV channel

The 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw is on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The 32 teams that will fight for Europe's top prize will be split into eight, four-team groups ahead of the start of the group stage in September. You can watch the draw live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Before the draw arrives, here's everything you need to know:

What teams are involved?

As of Monday, 26 teams have been confirmed for the group stage.

  • Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia
  • England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea
  • Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta
  • Germany: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig
  • France: PSG, Lyon, Lille
  • Portugal: Benfica
  • Russia: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moscow
  • Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Belgium: Genk
  • Turkey: Galatasaray
  • Austria: RB Salzburg

From there, six more teams will enter via the playoffs, which conclude on Wednesday. One of last year's semifinalists, Ajax, is one of the teams trying to get into the group stage.

Here's the remaining playoff schedule:

Tuesday
3 p.m. ET
Rosenborg vs. GNK Dinamo (first leg: 0-2)
Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys (first leg: 2-2) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos (first leg: 0-4) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague vs. CRF Cluj (first leg: 1-0)
Ajax vs. APOEL (first leg: 0-0) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)  
Club Brugge vs. LASK (first leg: 1-0) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free) 

What are the pots?

Only Pot 1 is decided. The three other draw pots will be confirmed once the playoffs conclude on Wednesday.

Pot 1 
Liverpool (reigning champs)
Chelsea (Europa League winners)
Barcelona
Manchester City
Juventus
Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain
Zenit  

The remaining pots will be decided by the club coefficient rankings, which you can find here.

Are their any draw restrictions?

Yes, there are two important ones. First, no team can play another team from the same association in the group stage. So, for example, Manchester City or Liverpool cannot be grouped with Chelsea or Tottenham. Barcelona won't get Real Madrid in the group stage, and so on. 

Secondly, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group due to the current political tensions between the two countries. It was a security decision that was implemented in 2014.

