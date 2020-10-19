We are just a day away from the Champions League group stage kicking off as action officially gets underway on Tuesday on CBS All Access. But before the games begin, we decided to run a UCL simulation of the groups using the newly released "FIFA 21" video game by EA Sports.

After simulating the group stage, here is how all eight groups finished up. Keep in mind that the top two teams advance to the next round, which is the round of 16, while third place goes to the Europa League and fourth place heads home.

Here's how the sim turned out with each team playing six points.

Group A

Bayern Munich, 16 points Atletico Madrid, 10 points Lokomotiv Moscow, 6 points Red Bull Salzburg, 3 points

Reaction: Not really a surprising order of finish. Bayern and Atleti are the heavy favorites to move on obviously. RB Salzburg, led by American coach Jesse Marsch, should compete for that third-place spot.

Group B

Real Madrid, 15 points Inter Milan, 12 points Borussia Monchengladbach, 6 points Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 points

Reaction: That seems about right. Gladbach can cause some trouble for sure with their talented attack, but Real and Inter are the class of Group B.

Group C

Porto, 13 points Manchester City, 12 points Olympiacos, 5 points Marseille, 3 points

Reaction: Expecting more out of Marseille, despite their inconsistent performances. Manchester City failing to win the group would be a huge surprise.

Group D

Liverpool, 15 points Atalanta, 12 points Ajax, 7 points Midtjylland, 1 point

Reaction: That seems spot on. Ajax have lost a ton of talent while Atalanta have been able to keep theirs.

Group E

Sevilla, 16 points Rennes, 9 points Chelsea, 7 points, Falkenbergs, 3 points*

*Krasnodar are not in "FIFA 21."

Reaction: Goodness, Chelsea. That could cost Frank Lampard his job. A quick exit from the Blues would be up there with some of the most surprising in recent years. As for Rennes, in this situation, Eduardo Camavinga announces himself to the world.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund, 13 points Lazio, 9 points Club Brugge, 8 points Denizlispor, 2 points*

*Zenit are not in "FIFA 21."

Reaction: Would be surprising to see the group be this close when it comes to second and third. No doubt Dortmund are the class of Group F, but Lazio should advance comfortably too.

Group G

FC Barcelona, 16 points Juventus, 9 points* Sint-Truiden, 5 points** Dynamo Kyiv, 4 points

** Juventus are not officially licensed in "FIFA 21" -- the squad is under Piemonte Calcio.

*Ferencvaros are not in "FIFA 21."

Reaction: Barca and Juve getting through would be no surprise at all, but Juve getting just nine points would be. Is this game so realistic it is already factoring in Cristiano Ronaldo potentially being out? The world wins with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi moving on.

Group H

PSG, 13 points Manchester United, 12 points RB Leipzig, 5 points Istanbul Basaksehir, 2 points

Reaction: Poor showing from RB Leipzig, semifinalists from last season. They struggle against the big boys and crash out. As it stands, United getting 12 points would be surprising considering their early-season form.

Top scorers from group stage simulation

Neymar (PSG), seven goals Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), six goals Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), five goals

Top assisters from group stage simulation

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), six assists Eight players tied with three assists

For more information on "FIFA 21," click here.