Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage began Tuesday, and there were plenty of must-see highlights from the slate of eight games. The theme of today's set of top goals seemed to be absolute rockets from all over the final third of the pitch.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor was once again joined by former Everton manager Roberto Martinez. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.



In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Tuesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. "The Golazo Show" put together a countdown collection of the top five golazos of the day.



Here are the top five goals from Tuesday:

5. Ivan Rakitic, Sevilla

The first of these golazos comes from Sevilla's Croatian midfielder, who opened up the scoring for his side Tuesday with a low blast from outside of the box. The ball went into the bottom corner of the net so quickly that Krasnodar's keeper could only grasp at air after it happened.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

This was another low blast from outside of the box, but this shot wasn't off a half-volley. It was a classic Ronaldo goal with a slight dink to move the ball in the perfect position for him to fire it past Ferencvaros' keeper.

3. Ciro Immobile, Lazio

Have you ever seen a fadeaway goal before? Well after watching this Immobile highlight, you certainly will be able to say you have now. Even from outside of the box, and his momentum carrying him away from the goal, the Italian forward was able to launch the ball into the back of the net.

2. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

While Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring rampage Tuesday, his goals paled in comparison to his teammate's. Sancho's free kick curled with such beauty and grace that it was a surprise the keeper didn't just stop and stare at the shot in awe.

1. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

This one was clearly for all the doubters who thought Fernandes could only score from the penalty spot. This goal came from outside the box after a deflected corner got the ball right to his feet. He waited for the right bounce and smashed his shot at the perfect spot to fire it past the outstretched arms of Istanbul's keeper.