The fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage wrapped up on Wednesday, and while it took some time for things to get going, the players on the pitch were able to create a flurry of golazos for fans to enjoy. As a matter of fact, it almost looked like today's games could be categorized by the red cards awarded (five in total) than the actual goals scored, but the goal-scorers eventually came through in the end.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor wa joined by former Uruguayan footballer Gus Poyet. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Wednesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. "The Golazo Show" put together a countdown collection of the top three golazos of the day.

Here are the top three goals from Wednesday:

3. Phil Foden, Manchester City

It was a typical Man City build up that Olympiacos were just powerless to prevent. A darting counter set up Foden inside the box, and his shot was blasted low and away from the keeper for the only score of this match.

2. Breel Embolo, M'gladbach

Embolo showed off his athletic talents late in the first half with an overhead kick that gave his side a 3-0 lead over the depleted Ukrainian club. It wasn't a traditional overhead kick, as the ball seemed to deflect off of his leg more than his leg kicked the ball, but it's still an impressive feat nonetheless as the ball made it into the back of the net.

1. Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax

The top goal of the day goes to the 18-year-old Dutch international against Midtjylland. Gravenberch's beautiful curling shot was a textbook example of a golazo with the goal coming from outside the box, dipping perfectly to sneak into the back of the net, and just past the desperate outstretched arms of an opposing keeper. You can't ask for much more out of your golazos than that.