The third matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage wrapped up on Wednesday, and there were plenty of must-see highlights from the slate of games. While not as plentiful as the day prior, goals still came often during these matches, with many coming from the penalty spot.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor was once again joined by former Uruguayan footballer Gus Poyet. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Wednesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. "The Golazo Show" put together a countdown collection of the top three golazos of the day.

Here are the top three goals from Wednesday:

3. Alvaro Morata, Juventus

The Spanish forward blasted a shot that had a bit of curve on it to get his side's second goal of the match. The highlight is not so much about the goal itself, but also about Weston McKennie's incredible dummy to help set up his Spanish teammate.

2. Edin Visca, Istanbul Basaksehir

This goal spelled disaster for Manchester United as it gave the Turkish side an unpredictable two-goal lead. Once again, Demba Ba had his hands in the score with an incredible dummy that tricked the entirety of United's back line and gave Visca an open shot at blasting one home

1. Shapi Suleymanov, Krasnador

This was another case of an underdog getting a two-goal lead on a superior opponent -- though in this case, the favorite eventually clawed back to win. Regardless, it was still an absolute beauty of a goal with Suleymanov's free kick having enough height and curve to avoid any obstacles in its way towards the back of the net.