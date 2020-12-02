The fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage wrapped up on Wednesday, and the biggest clubs in Europe were scoring the golazos fans desperately craved. Just like on Tuesday, the circumstances of Wednesday's matches will set up many interesting scenarios for the final matchday of the group stage next week.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor was joined by former Uruguayan footballer Gus Poyet. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Wednesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. "The Golazo Show" put together a countdown collection of the top three golazos of the day.

Here are the top three goals from Wednesday:

3. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

It wouldn't be a true soccer highlight show without an appearance from one of the best in the world. While usually showing off his technical skills on the pitch, he used Wednesday's 3-1 win against Manchester United to add to his goal-scoring total on the season. It wasn't the most difficult goal, but it was one that came at the end of a blistering counter-attack which put the dagger into the game against their Premier League opponents.

2. Antoine Griezmann, FC Barcelona

The most beautiful of Barcelona's three-goal showcase on Wednesday came from their French forward, who dinked the ball through the legs of the opposing keeper with a cheeky back-heel shot. It was the kind of flamboyant shot that required an immense amount of skill to properly strike it so it would go into the back of the net.

1. Irfan Kahveci, Istanbul Başakşehir F.K.

What else can be said about this goal that isn't already self-explanatory. A gorgeous free kick that left the keeper flat-footed, had a gorgeous curl to it and bounced repeatedly in the net for emphasis.