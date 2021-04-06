The challenge of winning the UEFA Champions League never comes easy, and it becomes all the more difficult with key injuries and suspensions. At this stage, in a season with a congested schedule and trying logistical issues, all teams are dealing with players who cannot feature this week. Be it Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich or Jadon Sancho for Dortmund, depth will continue to be tested with four quarterfinal games this week, with two on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across this week's fixtures.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Date: Tuesday, April 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Out for Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal (hamstring), Eden Hazard (fitness), Sergio Ramos (calf), Raphael Varane (illness)

Dani Carvajal (hamstring), Eden Hazard (fitness), Sergio Ramos (calf), Raphael Varane (illness) Doubtful for Real Madrid: Federico Valverde (muscular)

Federico Valverde (muscular) Misses next Real Madrid match if booked : Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde

: Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde Out for Liverpool: Joe Gomez (knee), Jordan Henderson (groin), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdominal), Joel Matip (ankle), Divock Origi (muscular), Virgil van Dijk (knee)

Joe Gomez (knee), Jordan Henderson (groin), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdominal), Joel Matip (ankle), Divock Origi (muscular), Virgil van Dijk (knee) Misses next Liverpool match if booked: Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Tuesday, April 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Out for Man City : None

: None Misses next Man City match if booked : Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo﻿

: Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo﻿ Out for Dortmund : Youssoufa Moukoko (foot), Jadon Sancho (thigh), Marcel Schmelzer (knee), Axel Witsel (Achilles), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee)

: Youssoufa Moukoko (foot), Jadon Sancho (thigh), Marcel Schmelzer (knee), Axel Witsel (Achilles), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee) Misses next Dortmund match if booked: Erling Haaland



Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Wednesday, April 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Out for Bayern Munich : Douglas Costa (foot), Robert Lewandowski (knee), Corentin Tolisso (thigh), Marc Roca (unspecified), Serge Gnabry (illness)

: Douglas Costa (foot), Robert Lewandowski (knee), Corentin Tolisso (thigh), Marc Roca (unspecified), Serge Gnabry (illness) Out for PSG : Leandro Paredes (suspended), Marco Verratti (illness), Juan Bernat (knee), Alessandro Florenzi (illness), Mauro Icardi (thigh), Layvin Kurzawa (calf)



: Leandro Paredes (suspended), Marco Verratti (illness), Juan Bernat (knee), Alessandro Florenzi (illness), Mauro Icardi (thigh), Layvin Kurzawa (calf) Doubtful for PSG : Danilo (calf)﻿

: Danilo (calf)﻿ Misses next PSG match if booked: Idrissa Gueye, Layvin Kurzawa﻿, Neymar, Marco Verratti

Porto vs. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, April 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+