Sergio Aguero has been left out of Manchester City's squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals as the Argentine continues to battle injuries in his final months with the club.

Aguero, who has made just 15 appearances in all competitions this season, missed out on the squad that lost to Leeds United on Saturday and has not proven his fitness in time to make the trip to Germany. Aymeric Laporte had also missed the Premier League leaders' most recent games but has recovered in time.

The 32-year-old Aguero's final season with City, who he is leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season, has been wracked by knee issues and a coronavirus diagnosis but he had been able to feature in each of the three Premier League games prior to Saturday's loss.

In Aguero's absence Pep Guardiola has often opted to field a side without a recognized striker, Kevin De Bruyne instead operating as the most advanced of a collection of midfielders and wide forwards. That system was enough to earn City a 2-1 win over Dortmund in the first leg as Phil Foden struck late on to give the English side the edge ahead of their clash at the Westfalenstadion.

Marco Reus' goal was just the second City have conceded in nine Champions League games this season and the win at the Etihad Stadium makes the Premier League leaders clear favorites to reach the semifinals for the first time in Guardiola's reign.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said of City's mixed record in the last eight of the Champions League: "I know we have great players and are capable of going to the semi-finals. We should have been there maybe earlier but we were lacking something.

"We did unnecessary individual mistakes that led to goals and then it is tough. Tottenham at home we conceded three goals, Liverpool two, and when you concede this amount of goals in your home stadium, it is not easy.

"I feel like we are much more stable in this season, especially defensively. It gives you a safe feeling when your defensive line is working great."