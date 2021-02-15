The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.
Unfortunately, the concentrated nature of the seasons across Europe mean that many of these matches will be missing talented individuals with the dual absences of Neymar and Angel Di Maria at Camp Nou two examples.
Barca are also missing the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Remontada hero Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo, but there will still be plenty of talent on display in Catalonia this midweek.
Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Barcelona
Gerard Pique
DEF
Knee
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Ronald Araujo
DEF
Ankle
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Sergi Roberto
MID
Thigh
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Martin Braithwaite
FWD
Hamstring
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early April
|Barcelona
Ansu Fati
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early March
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|PSG
Colin Dagba
DEF
Thigh
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
Marco Verratti
MID
Hip
Available for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Rafinha
|MID
|Lower leg
|Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Neymar
|FWD
|Thigh
|Expected to be out until at least early March
|PSG
|Angel Di Maria
|FWD
|Thigh
|Out for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
RB Leipzig
Benjamin Henrichs
DEF
Knee
Available for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Konrad Laimer
MID
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Emil Forsberg
FWD
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
|RB Leipzig
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|FWD
|Adductor
|Expected to be out until at least mid-to-late February
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk
DEF
Knee
Out for the season
|Liverpool
|Joel Matip
|DEF
|Ankle
|Out for the season
Liverpool
Joe Gomez
DEF
Knee
Out indefinitely
Liverpool
Ben Davies
DEF
Undisclosed
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Fabinho
MID
Muscular
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
James Milner
MID
Hamstring
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Naby Keita
MID
Hamstring
Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Diogo Jota
FWD
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Divock Origi
FWD
Hamstring
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
