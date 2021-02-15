The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.

Unfortunately, the concentrated nature of the seasons across Europe mean that many of these matches will be missing talented individuals with the dual absences of Neymar and Angel Di Maria at Camp Nou two examples.

Barca are also missing the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Remontada hero Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo, but there will still be plenty of talent on display in Catalonia this midweek.

Want more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Barcelona Gerard Pique DEF Knee Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona Ronald Araujo DEF Ankle Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Sergi Roberto MID Thigh Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite FWD Hamstring Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early April Barcelona

Ansu Fati FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early March TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS PSG Colin Dagba DEF Thigh Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona PSG Marco Verratti MID Hip Available for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona PSG Rafinha MID Lower leg Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSG Neymar FWD Thigh Expected to be out until at least early March

PSG Angel Di Maria FWD Thigh Out for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and PSG? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS RB Leipzig Benjamin Henrichs DEF Knee Available for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer MID Knee Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool RB Leipzig Emil Forsberg FWD Knee Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool RB Leipzig Dominik Szoboszlai FWD Adductor Expected to be out until at least mid-to-late February TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Liverpool Virgil van Dijk DEF Knee Out for the season Liverpool Joel Matip DEF Ankle Out for the season Liverpool Joe Gomez DEF Knee Out indefinitely Liverpool Ben Davies DEF Undisclosed Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig Liverpool Fabinho MID Muscular Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig Liverpool James Milner MID Hamstring Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig Liverpool Naby Keita MID Hamstring Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig Liverpool Diogo Jota FWD Knee Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig Liverpool Divock Origi FWD Hamstring Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!