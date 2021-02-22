The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than what we saw last week in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.

Los Blancos are actually battling an injury crisis at present that sees coach Zinedine Zidane only just about capable of fielding an established starting XI against Atalanta on Wednesday. While Bayern Munich will similarly be without a couple of major contributors across their front line. Here is a closer look at Bayern, Real and the others' list of absentees for this week's games and beyond.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Atletico Jose Maria Gimenez DEF Adductor Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea Atletico Sime Vrsaljko DEF Muscular Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea Atletico Hector Herrera MID Illness Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea Atletico Yannick Carrasco FWD Lower leg Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Chelsea Thiago Silva DEF Thigh Out for Feb. 23 vs. Atletico Madrid Chelsea Tammy Abraham FWD Ankle Doubtful for Feb. 23 vs. Atletico Madrid

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Lazio Thomas Strakosha GK Knee Doubtful for Feb. 23 vs. Bayern Lazio Stefan Radu DEF Groin Out for Feb. 23 vs. Bayern Lazio Luiz Felipe DEF Ankle Expected to be out until at least late March TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Bayern Alexander Nubel GK Ankle Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio Bayern Benjamin Pavard DEF Illness Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio Bayern Douglas Costa MID Foot Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio Bayern Corentin Tolisso MID Thigh Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio Bayern Serge Gnabry FWD Thigh Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio Bayern Thomas Muller FWD Illness Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Atalanta Hans Hateboer DEF Foot Out for Feb. 24 vs. Real Madrid TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Real Madrid Dani Carvajal DEF Hamstring Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta Real Madrid Eder Militao DEF Adductor Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta Real Madrid Sergio Ramos DEF Knee Expected to be out until at least April Real Madrid Marcelo DEF Calf Expected to be out until at least early March Real Madrid Alvaro Odriozola DEF Hamstring Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta Real Madrid Federico Valverde MID Adductor Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta Real Madrid Eden Hazard FWD Thigh Expected to be out until at least mid-March Real Madrid Karim Benzema FWD Adductor Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta Real Madrid Rodrygo FWD Hamstring Expected to be out until at least late March

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Gladbach Mamadou Doucoure DEF Knee Out for Feb. 24 vs. Man City Gladbach Marcus Thuram FWD Knee Doubtful for Feb. 24 vs. Man City TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Man City Nathan Ake DEF Hamstring Out for Feb. 24 vs. Monchengladbach

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: Tuesday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Sevilla Marcos Acuna DEF Undisclosed Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund Sevilla Lucas Ocampos MID Ankle Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Dortmund Roman Burki GK Shoulder Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Dan-Axel Zagadou DEF Thigh Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Lukasz Piszczek DEF Muscular Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Thorgan Hazard MID Muscular Expected to be out until at least late February Dortmund Axel Witsel MID Achilles Out for the season

Porto vs. Juventus

Time: Tuesday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Porto Nanu DEF Concussion Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus Porto Ivan Marcano DEF Knee Out for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Juventus Leonardo Bonucci DEF Thigh Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto

Juventus Arthur MID Lower leg Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto Juventus Aaron Ramsey MID Thigh Available for Feb. 16 vs. Porto Juventus Juan Cuadrado MID Thigh Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto Juventus Paulo Dybala FWD Knee Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Porto

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Barcelona Ronald Araujo DEF Ankle Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Sergi Roberto MID Thigh Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early April Barcelona

Ansu Fati FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early March TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS PSG Colin Dagba DEF Thigh Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona PSG Rafinha MID Lower leg Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSG Neymar FWD Thigh Expected to be out until at least early March

PSG Angel Di Maria FWD Thigh Out for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)