The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than what we saw last week in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.
Los Blancos are actually battling an injury crisis at present that sees coach Zinedine Zidane only just about capable of fielding an established starting XI against Atalanta on Wednesday. While Bayern Munich will similarly be without a couple of major contributors across their front line. Here is a closer look at Bayern, Real and the others' list of absentees for this week's games and beyond.
Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.
Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea
Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Atletico
Jose Maria Gimenez
DEF
Adductor
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea
Atletico
Sime Vrsaljko
DEF
Muscular
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea
Atletico
Hector Herrera
MID
Illness
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea
Atletico
Yannick Carrasco
FWD
Lower leg
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Chelsea
Thiago Silva
DEF
Thigh
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Atletico Madrid
Chelsea
Tammy Abraham
FWD
Ankle
Doubtful for Feb. 23 vs. Atletico Madrid
Lazio vs. Bayern Munich
Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Lazio
Thomas Strakosha
GK
Knee
Doubtful for Feb. 23 vs. Bayern
Lazio
Stefan Radu
DEF
Groin
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Bayern
Lazio
Luiz Felipe
DEF
Ankle
Expected to be out until at least late March
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Bayern
Alexander Nubel
GK
Ankle
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio
Bayern
Benjamin Pavard
DEF
Illness
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio
Bayern
Douglas Costa
MID
Foot
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio
Bayern
Corentin Tolisso
MID
Thigh
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio
Bayern
Serge Gnabry
FWD
Thigh
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio
Bayern
Thomas Muller
FWD
Illness
Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio
Atalanta vs. Real Madrid
Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Atalanta
Hans Hateboer
DEF
Foot
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Real Madrid
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Real Madrid
Dani Carvajal
DEF
Hamstring
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta
Real Madrid
Eder Militao
DEF
Adductor
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta
Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos
DEF
Knee
Expected to be out until at least April
Real Madrid
Marcelo
DEF
Calf
Expected to be out until at least early March
Real Madrid
Alvaro Odriozola
DEF
Hamstring
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta
Real Madrid
Federico Valverde
MID
Adductor
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta
Real Madrid
Eden Hazard
FWD
Thigh
Expected to be out until at least mid-March
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
FWD
Adductor
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta
Real Madrid
Rodrygo
FWD
Hamstring
Expected to be out until at least late March
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City
Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Gladbach
Mamadou Doucoure
DEF
Knee
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Man City
Gladbach
Marcus Thuram
FWD
Knee
Doubtful for Feb. 24 vs. Man City
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Man City
Nathan Ake
DEF
Hamstring
Out for Feb. 24 vs. Monchengladbach
Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund
Time: Tuesday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Sevilla
Marcos Acuna
DEF
Undisclosed
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund
Sevilla
Lucas Ocampos
MID
Ankle
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Dortmund
Roman Burki
GK
Shoulder
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Dan-Axel Zagadou
DEF
Thigh
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Lukasz Piszczek
DEF
Muscular
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Thorgan Hazard
MID
Muscular
Expected to be out until at least late February
Dortmund
Axel Witsel
MID
Achilles
Out for the season
Porto vs. Juventus
Time: Tuesday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Porto
Nanu
DEF
Concussion
Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus
Porto
Ivan Marcano
DEF
Knee
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Juventus
|Leonardo Bonucci
|DEF
|Thigh
|Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Arthur
MID
Lower leg
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Aaron Ramsey
MID
Thigh
Available for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Juan Cuadrado
MID
Thigh
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
FWD
Knee
Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Barcelona
Ronald Araujo
DEF
Ankle
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Sergi Roberto
MID
Thigh
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early April
|Barcelona
Ansu Fati
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early March
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|PSG
Colin Dagba
DEF
Thigh
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Rafinha
|MID
|Lower leg
|Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Neymar
|FWD
|Thigh
|Expected to be out until at least early March
|PSG
|Angel Di Maria
|FWD
|Thigh
|Out for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool
Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
RB Leipzig
Konrad Laimer
MID
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Emil Forsberg
FWD
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
|RB Leipzig
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|FWD
|Adductor
|Expected to be out until at least late February
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk
DEF
Knee
Out for the season
|Liverpool
|Joel Matip
|DEF
|Ankle
|Out for the season
Liverpool
Joe Gomez
DEF
Knee
Out indefinitely
Liverpool
Ben Davies
DEF
Undisclosed
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Fabinho
MID
Muscular
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
James Milner
MID
Hamstring
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Naby Keita
MID
Hamstring
Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Diogo Jota
FWD
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Divock Origi
FWD
Hamstring
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig