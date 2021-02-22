chelsea-thiago-silva.jpg
The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than what we saw last week in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.

Los Blancos are actually battling an injury crisis at present that sees coach Zinedine Zidane only just about capable of fielding an established starting XI against Atalanta on Wednesday. While Bayern Munich will similarly be without a couple of major contributors across their front line. Here is a closer look at Bayern, Real and the others' list of absentees for this week's games and beyond.  

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Atletico

Jose Maria Gimenez

DEF

Adductor

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea  

Atletico  

Sime Vrsaljko

DEF

Muscular

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea  

Atletico  

Hector Herrera

MID

Illness

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea  

Atletico  

Yannick Carrasco

FWD

Lower leg

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Chelsea  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Chelsea

Thiago Silva

DEF

Thigh

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

Tammy Abraham

FWD

Ankle

Doubtful for Feb. 23 vs. Atletico Madrid  

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Lazio

Thomas Strakosha

GK

Knee

Doubtful for Feb. 23 vs. Bayern

Lazio

Stefan Radu

DEF

Groin

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Bayern  

Lazio

Luiz Felipe

DEF

Ankle

Expected to be out until at least late March

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Bayern

Alexander Nubel

GK

Ankle

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio  

Bayern

Benjamin Pavard

DEF

Illness

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio

Bayern

Douglas Costa

MID

Foot

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio  

Bayern

Corentin Tolisso

MID

Thigh

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio  

Bayern

Serge Gnabry

FWD

Thigh

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio  

Bayern

Thomas Muller

FWD

Illness

Out for Feb. 23 vs. Lazio  

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer

DEF

Foot

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Real Madrid

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal

DEF

Hamstring

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta

Real Madrid

Eder Militao

DEF

Adductor

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta  

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos

DEF

Knee

Expected to be out until at least April

Real Madrid

Marcelo

DEF

Calf

Expected to be out until at least early March

Real Madrid

Alvaro Odriozola

DEF

Hamstring

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta  

Real Madrid

Federico Valverde

MID

Adductor

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta  

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard

FWD

Thigh

Expected to be out until at least mid-March

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema

FWD

Adductor

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Atalanta  

Real Madrid

Rodrygo

FWD

Hamstring

Expected to be out until at least late March

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Gladbach

Mamadou Doucoure

DEF

Knee

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Man City

Gladbach

Marcus Thuram

FWD

Knee

Doubtful for Feb. 24 vs. Man City  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Man City

Nathan Ake

DEF

Hamstring

Out for Feb. 24 vs. Monchengladbach

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: Tuesday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna

DEF

Undisclosed

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund

Sevilla

Lucas Ocampos

MID

Ankle

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Dortmund

Roman Burki

GK

Shoulder

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund

Dan-Axel Zagadou

DEF

Thigh

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla

Dortmund  

Lukasz Piszczek

DEF

Muscular

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund  

Thorgan Hazard

MID

Muscular

Expected to be out until at least late February  

Dortmund  

Axel Witsel

MID

Achilles

Out for the season

Porto vs. Juventus

Time: Tuesday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Porto

Nanu

DEF

Concussion

Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus

Porto

Ivan Marcano

DEF

Knee

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
JuventusLeonardo Bonucci DEFThighOut for Feb. 16 vs. Porto 

Juventus

Arthur  

MID

Lower leg

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto  

Juventus

Aaron Ramsey

MID

Thigh

Available for Feb. 16 vs. Porto

Juventus

Juan Cuadrado

MID

Thigh

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto  

Juventus

Paulo Dybala

FWD

Knee

Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Porto  

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
Barcelona

Ronald Araujo

DEF

Ankle

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG  

Barcelona  

Sergi Roberto

MID

Thigh

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG

Barcelona  

Philippe Coutinho

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early April

Barcelona  

Ansu Fati

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early March

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
PSG

Colin Dagba  

DEF

Thigh

 Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSGRafinhaMIDLower legQuestionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona  
PSGNeymarFWDThighExpected to be out until at least early March  
PSGAngel Di MariaFWDThighOut for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer

MID

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool  

RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg

FWD

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool  

RB LeipzigDominik SzoboszlaiFWDAdductorExpected to be out until at least late February  
TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

DEF

Knee

Out for the season

LiverpoolJoel MatipDEFAnkleOut for the season

Liverpool

Joe Gomez

DEF

Knee

Out indefinitely

Liverpool

Ben Davies

DEF

Undisclosed

Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Fabinho

MID

Muscular

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

James Milner

MID

Hamstring

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

Naby Keita

MID

Hamstring

Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Diogo Jota

FWD

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

Divock Origi

FWD

Hamstring

Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  