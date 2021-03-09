The challenge of winning the UEFA Champions League never comes easy, and it becomes all the more difficult with key injuries and suspensions. At this stage, in a season with a congested schedule and trying logistical issues, all teams are dealing with players who cannot feature this week. Be it Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho for Dortmund, depth will continue to be tested with four round of 16 games this week, with two on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across this week's fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Sevilla Yassine Bounou GK Finger Doubtful for March 9 vs. Dortmund Sevilla Aleix Vidal DEF Muscular Out for March 9 vs. Dortmund TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Dortmund Manuel Akanji DEF Thigh Out for March 9 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Marcel Schmelzer DEF Knee Out for March 9 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Raphael Guerreiro DEF Groin Doubtful for March 9 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Gio Reyna MID Groin Doubtful for March 9 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Axel Witsel MID Achilles Out for the season Dortmund Jadon Sancho FWD Hamstring Out until at least April



Juventus vs. Porto

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Porto Chancel Mbemba DEF Knee Out for March 9 vs. Juventus TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Juventus Giorgio Chiellini DEF Calf Out for March 9 vs. Porto

Juventus Danilo DEF Suspended Out for March 9 vs. Porto Juventus Rodrigo Bentancur MID Illness Out for March 9 vs. Porto Juventus Arthur MID Lower leg Available for March 9 vs. Porto Juventus Paulo Dybala FWD Knee Out for March 9 vs. Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Barcelona Gerard Pique DEF Knee Out for March 10 vs. PSG Barcelona Ronald Araujo DEF Ankle Out for March 10 vs. PSG Barcelona

Sergi Roberto MID Thigh Out for March 10 vs. PSG Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early April Barcelona

Ansu Fati FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least mid-to-late March TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS PSG Thilo Kehrer DEF Adductor Doubtful for March 10 vs. Barcelona PSG Juan Bernat DEF Knee Out for March 10 vs. Barcelona

PSG Alessandro Florenzi DEF Adductor Doubtful for March 10 vs. Barcelona

PSG Neymar FWD Adductor Out for March 10 vs. Barcelona

PSG Moise Kean FWD Thigh Out for March 10 vs. Barcelona

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)