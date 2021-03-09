jadon-snacho-borussia-dortmund.jpg
The challenge of winning the UEFA Champions League never comes easy, and it becomes all the more difficult with key injuries and suspensions. At this stage, in a season with a congested schedule and trying logistical issues, all teams are dealing with players who cannot feature this week. Be it Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho for Dortmund, depth will continue to be tested with four round of 16 games this week, with two on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across this week's fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Sevilla

Yassine Bounou

GK

Finger

Doubtful for March 9 vs. Dortmund

Sevilla

Aleix Vidal

DEF

Muscular

Out for March 9 vs. Dortmund  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Dortmund

Manuel Akanji

DEF

Thigh

Out for March 9 vs. Sevilla

Dortmund

Marcel Schmelzer

DEF

Knee

Out for March 9 vs. Sevilla

Dortmund  

Raphael Guerreiro

DEF

Groin

Doubtful for March 9 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund  

Gio Reyna

MID

Groin

Doubtful for March 9 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund  

Axel Witsel

MID

Achilles

Out for the season

DortmundJadon SanchoFWDHamstringOut until at least April 

Juventus vs. Porto

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Porto

Chancel Mbemba

DEF

Knee

Out for March 9 vs. Juventus

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
JuventusGiorgio ChielliniDEFCalfOut for March 9 vs. Porto 

Juventus

Danilo

DEF

Suspended

Out for March 9 vs. Porto  

Juventus

Rodrigo Bentancur

MID

Illness

Out for March 9 vs. Porto

Juventus

Arthur

MID

Lower leg

Available for March 9 vs. Porto                

Juventus

Paulo Dybala

FWD

Knee

Out for March 9 vs. Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
BarcelonaGerard PiqueDEFKneeOut for March 10 vs. PSG
Barcelona

Ronald Araujo

DEF

Ankle

Out for March 10 vs. PSG

Barcelona

Sergi Roberto

MID

Thigh

Out for March 10 vs. PSG

Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early April

Barcelona

Ansu Fati

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least mid-to-late March

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
PSG

Thilo Kehrer

DEF

Adductor

Doubtful for March 10 vs. Barcelona

PSGJuan BernatDEFKneeOut for March 10 vs. Barcelona  
PSGAlessandro FlorenziDEFAdductorDoubtful for March 10 vs. Barcelona
PSGNeymarFWDAdductorOut for March 10 vs. Barcelona
PSGMoise KeanFWDThighOut for March 10 vs. Barcelona

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
RB LeipzigMarcel Halstenberg
DEFKneeOut for March 10 vs. Liverpool
RB LeipizgAngelinoDEFMuscularDoubtful for March 10 vs. Liverpool
RB LeipzigWilli Orban
DEFHandDoubtful for March 10 vs. Liverpool  

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer

MID

Knee

Out for March 10 vs. Liverpool  

RB Leipzig

Marcel Sabitzer

FWD

Calf

Doubtful for March 10 vs. Liverpool                

RB LeipzigDominik SzoboszlaiFWDAdductorOut indefinitely
TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

DEF

Knee

Out for the season

LiverpoolJoel MatipDEFAnkleOut for the season

Liverpool

Joe Gomez

DEF

Knee

Out indefinitely

Liverpool

Ozan Kabak

DEF

Muscular

Doubtful for March 10 vs. RB Leipzig                

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino

FWD

Muscular

Doubtful for March 10 vs. RB Leipzig