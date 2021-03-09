The challenge of winning the UEFA Champions League never comes easy, and it becomes all the more difficult with key injuries and suspensions. At this stage, in a season with a congested schedule and trying logistical issues, all teams are dealing with players who cannot feature this week. Be it Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho for Dortmund, depth will continue to be tested with four round of 16 games this week, with two on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.
Want more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across this week's fixtures.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla
Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Sevilla
Yassine Bounou
GK
Finger
Doubtful for March 9 vs. Dortmund
Sevilla
Aleix Vidal
DEF
Muscular
Out for March 9 vs. Dortmund
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Dortmund
Manuel Akanji
DEF
Thigh
Out for March 9 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Marcel Schmelzer
DEF
Knee
Out for March 9 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Raphael Guerreiro
DEF
Groin
Doubtful for March 9 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Gio Reyna
MID
Groin
Doubtful for March 9 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Axel Witsel
MID
Achilles
Out for the season
|Dortmund
|Jadon Sancho
|FWD
|Hamstring
|Out until at least April
Juventus vs. Porto
Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Porto
Chancel Mbemba
DEF
Knee
Out for March 9 vs. Juventus
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Juventus
|Giorgio Chiellini
|DEF
|Calf
|Out for March 9 vs. Porto
Juventus
Danilo
DEF
Suspended
Out for March 9 vs. Porto
Juventus
Rodrigo Bentancur
MID
Illness
Out for March 9 vs. Porto
Juventus
Arthur
MID
Lower leg
Available for March 9 vs. Porto
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
FWD
Knee
Out for March 9 vs. Porto
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Barcelona
|Gerard Pique
|DEF
|Knee
|Out for March 10 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Ronald Araujo
DEF
Ankle
Out for March 10 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Sergi Roberto
MID
Thigh
Out for March 10 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early April
|Barcelona
Ansu Fati
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least mid-to-late March
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|PSG
Thilo Kehrer
DEF
Adductor
Doubtful for March 10 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Juan Bernat
|DEF
|Knee
|Out for March 10 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Alessandro Florenzi
|DEF
|Adductor
|Doubtful for March 10 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Neymar
|FWD
|Adductor
|Out for March 10 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Moise Kean
|FWD
|Thigh
|Out for March 10 vs. Barcelona
Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig
Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|RB Leipzig
|Marcel Halstenberg
|DEF
|Knee
|Out for March 10 vs. Liverpool
|RB Leipizg
|Angelino
|DEF
|Muscular
|Doubtful for March 10 vs. Liverpool
|RB Leipzig
|Willi Orban
|DEF
|Hand
|Doubtful for March 10 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Konrad Laimer
MID
Knee
Out for March 10 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Marcel Sabitzer
FWD
Calf
Doubtful for March 10 vs. Liverpool
|RB Leipzig
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|FWD
|Adductor
|Out indefinitely
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk
DEF
Knee
Out for the season
|Liverpool
|Joel Matip
|DEF
|Ankle
|Out for the season
Liverpool
Joe Gomez
DEF
Knee
Out indefinitely
Liverpool
Ozan Kabak
DEF
Muscular
Doubtful for March 10 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Roberto Firmino
FWD
Muscular
Doubtful for March 10 vs. RB Leipzig