It might be a holiday Monday in the United States, but the soccer world isn't slowing down. The Champions League ploughs ahead this week with more round of 16 action. Meanwhile, the title race in the Premier League took yet another seismic shift following a couple of stoppage-time goals from Arsenal at Aston Villa. Enjoy the extra down time, and while you're at it, lets get you ready for your Champions League week.

📺 Champions League schedule



All times U.S./Eastern.

Tuesday

⚽ Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and CBS

⚽ Frankfurt vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Wednesday

⚽ Leipzig vs, Man City, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and CBS

⚽ Inter vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line



📝 Bold predictions: Welcome to the Vini show

With Champions League returning, it's time for some bold picks as James Benge looks at the action ahead:

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool:

Benge: "Unfortunately for Liverpool, Vinicius Junior is on something of a tear at the moment for Real Madrid, scoring six in his last nine appearances and weighing in with three assists. It is rather hard to know how much the Reds' defense has really improved after wins over a passive Everton and the 10 men of Newcastle, who still had plenty of good opportunities when they were two goals and a man down."

Frankurt vs. Napoli:

Benge: "Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are two very different forwards who will test opponents in different ways, although their data does come with the caveat that one has logged a lot of minutes in wide areas. Perhaps, though, it is worth noting that it is only the Eintracht Frankfurt forward who you would consider putting in those positions. Even since moving infield, Kolo Muani tends to hit around 35-40 touches per game and hit a couple of progressive passes. Osimhen is more of the 25-30 touches, feed-him-the-ball player. For Premier League viewers, it is like comparing Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland, one likes to feel the ball at his feet and brings others into play, and the other is a pure scorer who does that job so well that anything else is really not desperately required."

Leipzig vs. Man City:

Benge: "Surely, the Bernardo Silva experiment can only last so much longer? With Joao Cancelo cast out, Pep Guardiola had to redeploy someone at left back, but the Portuguese playmaker just is not the answer. His manager might point to Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko as examples of players who moved from midfield to the flanks, but there is one riposte to that which Bernardo himself offered after his trying time in victory over Arsenal: "When you play those positions, you have to have a defender's mentality." To at least some degree, Delph and Zinchenko do. Bernardo does not."

Inter vs. Porto:

Benge: "Inter Milan's steady march to a Champions League spot in Serie A has been built on one thing above all else since the World Cup: A miserly defense that has given up just 21 shots on target in eight games. That number becomes all the more impressive when you consider that eight of those came in the one defeat in that run, away to Empoli. Four of those games have seen the Inter back line register clean sheets, as they did in cup wins over Atalanta and AC Milan. The xG of their opponents across league matches is 6.1 ..."

Make sure you check out the rest of Benge's bold predictions here.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 Swanson leads the way for USWNT

For the United States women's national team, this summer's World Cup will be here before you know it, and they seem to be rounding into form. On Sunday, once again led by Mallory Swanson, they beat solid opposition for the second straight match. Here's Sandra Herrera on Swanson's form:

Herrera: "The winger is now on a five-game scoring streak that dates back to November and leads the team with six goals scored over their four games this calendar year. Swanson's ability to stretch back lines and be an option on and off the ball has made the teams' top line difficult to defend. She's been a long-time collaborative option for her teammates, at times opting for the extra outlet, instead of taking the shot. But as the World Cup gets closer, Swanson has tasked herself with finishing her chances when presented with them."

For more on the match, check out Herrera's complete break down here.

And now let's get to some links:

In sad news, Christian Atsu's body was recovered from the rubble following the earthquake in Turkiye.

