Champions League: Juventus' Paulo Dybala scores stunner from impossibly tight angle vs. Atletico Madrid

Turin was home to Tuesday's top goal in the Champions League. Juventus hosted Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a tasty clash between two of the top defenses in Europe, but it was Juventus that struck first late in the opening half thanks to Paulo Dybala. On a set piece from an impossibly tight angle, the Argentine's left-footed shot went directly at goal, beating the defenders and surprising Atleti's goalkeeper for one of Dybala's best goals in recent memory.

It's a set piece that is usually sent in as a cross, but Dybala went for the goal and got it. Take a look at this bit of magic:

OK, so a few things here. First, that's an outrageous strike. Some would call it ambitious, and some would think it is silly to even try. There is no margin for error there, and it's not a low strike you are hoping to get deflected.

The power and precision have to be perfect, and they were. Dybala also did this past arguably one of the top three goalkeepers in the world in Jan Oblak. Dybala has been on fire as of late for Juve, coming up with crucial goal after crucial goal. This one may just be the strike that wins the group and sets up a more advantageous matchup in the round of 16. Juve entered the day with a three-point lead over Atleti, and if this result stands Juventus will win Group D.