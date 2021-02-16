Paris Saint-Germain went into Camp Nou -- albeit in front of empty stands -- and thoroughly trounced Barcelona in the opening leg of their Round of 16 match in the Champions League on Tuesday. On the back of a Kylian Mbappe hat trick, the Parisians defeated their opponents thanks to four unanswered goals, good for a 4-1 final score, that has all but guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals.

As one might expect, the story of the match for fans was Mbappe showing out on one of the largest stages the sport has to offer, and establishing himself even further as one of the world's best at just a mere 22 years old. Many on Twitter naturally had fun with the whole experience, cracking jokes at the expense of Barcelona's defenders, manager Ronald Koeman and even Lionel Messi. Here are some of the best that the timeline had to offer during the young Frenchman's jaw-dropping performance.

Another interesting wrinkle with regards to some of the posts following the Mbappe hat trick was how some used their posts to note the kind of greatness fans were witnessing on Tuesday. The phrase "passing of the torch" was used so often in regards to the 22-year-old forward outperforming one of the greatest to ever play the sport on the other side.