Paris Saint-Germain went into Camp Nou -- albeit in front of empty stands -- and thoroughly trounced Barcelona in the opening leg of their Round of 16 match in the Champions League on Tuesday. On the back of a Kylian Mbappe hat trick, the Parisians defeated their opponents thanks to four unanswered goals, good for a 4-1 final score, that has all but guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals.
"Power. Intelligence. Style. Messi scored first. Mbappe scored three thereafter." 💥 pic.twitter.com/7UOvneLsiG— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 16, 2021
As one might expect, the story of the match for fans was Mbappe showing out on one of the largest stages the sport has to offer, and establishing himself even further as one of the world's best at just a mere 22 years old. Many on Twitter naturally had fun with the whole experience, cracking jokes at the expense of Barcelona's defenders, manager Ronald Koeman and even Lionel Messi. Here are some of the best that the timeline had to offer during the young Frenchman's jaw-dropping performance.
Mbappe to Messi tonight: pic.twitter.com/K3acaFIPnH— Steven (@StevenMcinerney) February 16, 2021
Barca coach whenever he sees mbappe in front of d box pic.twitter.com/WxbCS5LjzL— Damilare (@DamilareSA_) February 16, 2021
Mbappe scores a hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou, without Di Maria and Neymar on the field. Ronald Koeman might just get fired via SMS. pic.twitter.com/JD3gqNQnL6— that_other_guy (@mncedisi07) February 16, 2021
Kylian Mbappe on his way to give Koeman a hug at full time: pic.twitter.com/S3uKXsLzcy— Blue6oy (@blue6oy) February 16, 2021
Lenglet & Pique trying to catch Mbappe in transitions— ONI (@oni_the_don) February 16, 2021
Pep to messi after mbappe destroyed barca pic.twitter.com/3lD0Liw5E6— Ali (@Ali_Szn14) February 16, 2021
Shakira- Hips don’t lie pic.twitter.com/rZqxRvK4x2— Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) February 16, 2021
Another interesting wrinkle with regards to some of the posts following the Mbappe hat trick was how some used their posts to note the kind of greatness fans were witnessing on Tuesday. The phrase "passing of the torch" was used so often in regards to the 22-year-old forward outperforming one of the greatest to ever play the sport on the other side.
Not to get too caught up in narrative, but is it just me or does this feel like a ‘passing of the torch’ moment from Messi to Mbappe? Kylian has put on a show. #BarcaPSG— Charlie Stillitano (@C_Stillitano) February 16, 2021
A hattrick from @KMbappe. We may be witnessing the changing of the guard.— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 16, 2021
Kylian Mbappé put on a show at the Camp Nou that even Barcelona fans would've appreciated 👏— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 16, 2021
(via @Gibbsyy) pic.twitter.com/5vYdqvKcqA
I love Kylian Mbappé, but I also hate this narrative that he’s created that if a young player isn’t a world-beater by the age of 18/19/20, then they’re overrated. Nah, this guy is just in a league of his own. 😅— Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 16, 2021