Some big news in the UEFA Champions League as clubs announced their starting lineups for Tuesday's quarterfinal second legs. Over in Sevilla, American Christian Pulisic gets the start for the Blues against Porto after scoring two goals at the weekend. The often-injured American winger is in his best form of the season and gets a chance to do more damage here with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the final third. Follow our live blog of the match here.

Over in France, Bayern Munich are without Leon Goretzka against PSG, as the big German is added to a long injury list. He had a muscle injury in the first leg and misses out, joining the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry as spectators. You can find live updates of this game here.

The matches are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, and you can see them live on Paramount+.