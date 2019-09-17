Champions League: Lionel Messi makes season debut as Barcelona draws at Borussia Dortmund

Lionel Messi is back. After missing most of the preseason with international duty, and then picking up a calf injury that saw him miss Barca's first four games in La Liga, he returned to action on Tuesday in the Champions League as Barca was held to a scoreless draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Messi came on for 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati in the 59th minute and played just over a half an hour. It was a game that Borussia Dortmund controlled for the majority, looking much sharper than the Spanish club, though it wasted some great chances at a breakthrough. Marco Reus had his penalty kick saved by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just minutes before Messi came on.

The Argentine wasn't involved all that much in the game but did get a late free kick attempt that Dortmund defended well. Barca had just one shot on goal and completed 201 passes more than Dortmund, which recorded its third consecutive clean sheet.

The match was also Luis Suarez's first start since the La Liga opener in August where he damaged a calf muscle. Barca returns to action on Saturday against Granada at 3 p.m. ET, and you can see the match on fuboTV (Try for free).