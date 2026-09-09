Champions League live score, updates: Barcelona kick Wednesday off with Liverpool, Arsenal in action later

As the league phase of Champions League action continues on Matchday 1, Wednesday brings quite a slate of action. Europe's high scorers, Barcelona, lead things off by hosting Feyenoord before the late slate sees Paris Saint-Germain's quest begin. Under Luis Enrique, PSG have already made history, but if they can win a third consecutive Champions League title, they'll become the first club to accomplish that feat since Real Madrid between 2015 and 2018. It's quite an era of dominance for the Parisians, and while the teams around them have improved, Enrique said multiple times last season that they had already gotten the hard part out of the way in winning their first Champions League title, but three in a row will still be a challenge. They'll begin their campaign against a Slovan Bratislava side coached by Yaya Toure as the former Manchester City midfielder looks to kick off his own special run in the competition.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will have quite a test hosting Atletico Madrid. Andoni Iraola will want to build on the Reds securing a clean sheet against Ipswich Town during the weekend, but facing the Spanish side will be a tougher challenge. After finishing as the runners-up in the Champions League last season, Arsenal have had an undefeated start to the Premier League season and will face Kevin De Bruyne and Napoli to kick off their league phase journey. After winning the Premier League last season, the Gunners will want to secure their first Champions League title in club history, but only one team can lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Champions League schedule

All times Eastern, all games available on Paramount+

Wednesday, September 9



12:45 p.m. FC Barcelona - Feyenoord

12:45 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - Viking FK

3 p.m. Liverpool FC - Atlético de Madrid

3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain - ŠK Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - Galatasaray A.Ş.

3 p.m. SSC Napoli - Arsenal FC