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Champions League live score, updates: Barcelona kick Wednesday off with Liverpool, Arsenal in action later

The goals will flow as Champions League action continues on Wednesday

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As the league phase of Champions League action continues on Matchday 1, Wednesday brings quite a slate of action. Europe's high scorers, Barcelona, lead things off by hosting Feyenoord before the late slate sees Paris Saint-Germain's quest begin. Under Luis Enrique, PSG have already made history, but if they can win a third consecutive Champions League title, they'll become the first club to accomplish that feat since Real Madrid between 2015 and 2018. It's quite an era of dominance for the Parisians, and while the teams around them have improved, Enrique said multiple times last season that they had already gotten the hard part out of the way in winning their first Champions League title, but three in a row will still be a challenge. They'll begin their campaign against a Slovan Bratislava side coached by Yaya Toure as the former Manchester City midfielder looks to kick off his own special run in the competition.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will have quite a test hosting Atletico Madrid. Andoni Iraola will want to build on the Reds securing a clean sheet against Ipswich Town during the weekend, but facing the Spanish side will be a tougher challenge. After finishing as the runners-up in the Champions League last season, Arsenal have had an undefeated start to the Premier League season and will face Kevin De Bruyne and Napoli to kick off their league phase journey. After winning the Premier League last season, the Gunners will want to secure their first Champions League title in club history, but only one team can lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Champions League schedule

All times Eastern, all games available on Paramount+

Wednesday, September 9

  • 12:45 p.m. FC Barcelona - Feyenoord
  • 12:45 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - Viking FK
  • 3 p.m. Liverpool FC - Atlético de Madrid
  • 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain - ŠK Slovan Bratislava
  • 3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - Galatasaray A.Ş.
  • 3 p.m. SSC Napoli - Arsenal FC
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Raphinha the striker leads the way for Barcelona

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona are rolling into Champions League play while boasting the best striker in the world in their squad. Scoring 17 goals and only allowing two in four league games, there has been no team running up the score quite like Barcelona, and they haven't missed a step despite the departure of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski. Flick has been a fan of the unorthodox, and one major change this season to the lineup has been Raphinha moving from the left wing into the middle of the lineup.

It helps get Anthony Gordon on the field while also decreasing the running that Raphinha has to do, but with six goals in four games, you would think that Raphinha has been leading the line his entire career. Even looking at his shot chart, there's nothing that suggests this is someone who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season while playing on the wing.

Even when Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been automatic for their clubs, Raphinha is still outscoring them as he prepares to kick off his Champions League campaign against Feyenoord on Wednesday. Barcelona are among the contenders to win the entire competition, and his play in this early season is a major reason why. They haven't won the Champions League since the 2014-15 season, and after winning LaLiga in back-to-back seasons, UCL success is among the top goals this season. Barca have improved under Flick, making it at least to the quarter final in three consecutive seasons, but Raphinha, the striker, is one thing that could help the club break through that ceiling and win it all in Spain this season.

Chuck Booth
September 9, 2026, 4:37 PM
Sep. 09, 2026, 12:37 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

Wall to wall Champions League action kicks off shortly as Barcelona will host Feyenoord and Stuttgart will host Viking and their co-managers. These are two games that are expected to have some action, while we could also get the second American sighting of the tournament later with Johnny Cardoso in action for Atletico Madrid following Alex Freeman coming off the bench yesterday. 

Chuck Booth
September 9, 2026, 4:36 PM
Sep. 09, 2026, 12:36 pm EDT
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