Champions League live score, updates: Barcelona kick Wednesday off with Liverpool, Arsenal in action later

Raphinha the striker leads the way for Barcelona
Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona are rolling into Champions League play while boasting the best striker in the world in their squad. Scoring 17 goals and only allowing two in four league games, there has been no team running up the score quite like Barcelona, and they haven't missed a step despite the departure of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski. Flick has been a fan of the unorthodox, and one major change this season to the lineup has been Raphinha moving from the left wing into the middle of the lineup.
It helps get Anthony Gordon on the field while also decreasing the running that Raphinha has to do, but with six goals in four games, you would think that Raphinha has been leading the line his entire career. Even looking at his shot chart, there's nothing that suggests this is someone who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season while playing on the wing.
Even when Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been automatic for their clubs, Raphinha is still outscoring them as he prepares to kick off his Champions League campaign against Feyenoord on Wednesday. Barcelona are among the contenders to win the entire competition, and his play in this early season is a major reason why. They haven't won the Champions League since the 2014-15 season, and after winning LaLiga in back-to-back seasons, UCL success is among the top goals this season. Barca have improved under Flick, making it at least to the quarter final in three consecutive seasons, but Raphinha, the striker, is one thing that could help the club break through that ceiling and win it all in Spain this season.