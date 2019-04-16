Champions League live scores, updates: Barcelona vs. Manchester United, Juventus vs. Ajax
Messi and Ronaldo look to cement their team's spot in the semifinals
Two teams will punch tickets to the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday as Barcelona takes on Manchester United at Camp Nou, and Juventus hosts Ajax at Allianz Stadium in second leg of the quarterfinals. Barcelona holds a 1-0 lead after last Wednesday's first leg where a Luis Suarez header hit Luke Shaw and went in for an own goal. Barca only needs a draw to move on. Juventus scored a 1-1 draw at Ajax but was outplayed, though it's Cristiano Ronaldo's away goal that gives the Italian club the slight advantage in this second leg.
Juventus vs. Ajax preview
Juve holds an away-goals advantage entering this second leg
Barca vs. Manchester United preview
Barca has a slim lead entering the second leg
